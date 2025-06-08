Effiduase Cemetery Land Sale Sparks Destoolment Crisis and Violence

A contentious sale of public cemetery land in Effiduase has triggered violent clashes and a disputed destoolment of local chief Okatakyie Opoku Oware.

The Ȼ700,000 transaction—approved by Effiduasehene Nana Okowia Dwumo Baabu to a private developer for church construction—involves land previously used for COVID-19 burials, igniting community outrage.

On Sunday, Nana Dwumo Baabu declared the Ekuasehene destooled for “insubordination” over his opposition to the sale. The Ekuase Bretuo Royal Family immediately rejected the action, asserting exclusive customary authority over the stool. “Only our family enstools or destools chiefs. This act is void,” stated family head Opanyin Kwame Nyarko.

The confrontation escalated to gunfire, requiring armed police deployment around the palace. The embattled Ekuasehene denounced his removal as politically motivated, vowing to continue blocking the land deal: “I won’t back down from protecting communal property.” Efforts to contact Nana Dwumo Baabu failed as the palace remained locked amid heightened tensions.

The dispute underscores deepening rifts over traditional authority and land governance in New Juaben. With the cemetery symbolizing collective trauma from the pandemic, its commercial repurposing has amplified resistance. No resolution appears imminent as community fractures widen.