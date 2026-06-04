Effah Warns NITA Bill Could Stall AI Ambitions

Fidelity Bank founder Edward Effah has warned that parts of Ghana’s proposed technology agency bill could choke innovation and undermine the country’s bid to become West Africa’s artificial intelligence hub.

Delivering the keynote at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, held on 28 May and attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Effah welcomed the government’s new National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy but said the draft National Information Technology Agency (NITA) bill could raise barriers to investment and entrepreneurship.

He said aspects of the bill were not friendly to the private sector, startups or innovation. “Aspects of the NITA bill will need to be looked at again,” he said, if Ghana hoped to lead the region in AI.

The bill has stirred debate in the technology sector over proposed certification rules for tech professionals, revenue based levies and ownership terms that could limit foreign participation.

The government has sought to calm those concerns. Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, recently said drafts circulating online were preliminary working documents, and that discussions centred largely on government ICT staff and operators of critical national infrastructure.

Mahama launched the AI Strategy in April, casting Ghana as a developer, regulator and deployer of the technology. It targets a 5 billion cedi national AI fund between 2025 and 2030, rising to 15 billion cedis from 2030 to 2035, and aims to draw 200 billion cedis in private investment by 2035.

Effah also pressed for a structured partnership between government and business, proposing a CEO Government Compact anchored in an Act of Parliament so it survives changes of administration, overseen by a National Economic Transformation Council chaired by the President.

He proposed mobilising about 25 billion dollars into priority sectors over five years to drive annual growth of seven to 10 percent, and urged that pension and insurance funds back private enterprise rather than mostly government securities. Mahama said he would consult business leaders further after the Attorney General reviews the proposals.