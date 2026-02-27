Effah and Annor Sink Eleven Wonders as Nations FC Climb to Eighth

Nations FC ended a run of poor form with a controlled 2-0 victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday, February 27, 2026, in Week 24 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), piling further misery on the struggling hosts and raising serious questions about their survival in the top flight.

Joseph Effah broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, rising to head home and silence the home crowd almost immediately after kick-off. Nations stayed composed as Eleven Wonders searched for a response, and Emmanuel Annor sealed the win deep in stoppage time when he rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net in the 93rd minute to complete a polished away performance.

The result lifts Nations to eighth place in the standings and ends what had been a frustrating sequence of dropped points for head coach Frimpong Manso’s side. It also marked Nations’ first away win of the 2025/26 season, a significant breakthrough after they had gone 23 matches without a victory on the road.

For Eleven Wonders, the defeat extended their losing run to six consecutive matches, all without scoring. The Premier League returnees, who dramatically secured promotion back to the top flight via a playoff final victory in May 2025 after three years in the lower divisions, now sit bottom of the table with just nine points from 24 games. Their record of 18 defeats is the worst in the division, and their goal difference of negative 24 reflects how badly the season has unravelled.

The numbers tell a damning story. Wonders have scored just 14 goals all season while conceding 38, and they have picked up only two wins from 24 attempts. At home, where they were expected to be more competitive, they have won just twice and lost nine times in 12 matches.

With 12 Ghana Premier League rounds remaining and the relegation zone growing more familiar by the week, Eleven Wonders face a daunting battle to survive. Their next fixture is a trip to Accra on March 8 to face Aduana Stars, who are pushing for a top-four finish.

Nations, now on 31 points, turn their attention to a home game against Bechem United on March 8 as they look to consolidate their position in the upper half of the table.