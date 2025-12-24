EFCC Traces Properties Worth N212.89 Billion to Former Attorney General Malami

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has identified 41 properties across Nigeria allegedly linked to Abubakar Malami, who served as Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023. The traced assets carry a combined estimated value of N212.89 billion and include hotels, schools, residential buildings, factories, and commercial enterprises.

According to documents obtained by multiple media outlets, the properties span three regions. Kebbi State accounts for the largest share at N162.2 billion, while Kano State properties are valued at N16 billion and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) holdings total N34.7 billion.

The federal government filed a 16 count charge against Malami, his son Abdulaziz Malami, and Hajia Bashir Asabe, an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, on December 23. The charges allege money laundering and unlawful acquisition of proceeds spanning 2015 to 2025, precisely the period when Malami held Nigeria’s top justice position.

Count one alleges that between July 2022 and June 2025, Malami and his son directed Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal over N1 billion in a Sterling Bank account, knowing the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity. Additional charges involve concealing hundreds of millions through hotel companies and property acquisitions across Nigeria’s major cities.

Educational facilities dominate the Kebbi portfolio. Rayhaan University’s permanent campus alone carries a N56 billion valuation, with its temporary site worth N37.8 billion. The university’s third site is valued at N2.45 billion. Other educational properties include Rayhaan Model Academy at N11.2 billion and Rayhaan Primary and Secondary School valued at N8.75 billion.

The hotel empire includes substantial holdings. Azbir Hotel in Kebbi is valued at N10.3 billion, while Zeennoor Hotel in Kano carries an N11.2 billion price tag. The Meethaq Hotel in Maitama, Abuja, is valued at N12.95 billion, with a second branch in Jabi worth N8.4 billion. Harmonia Hotels in Area 11 Garki, Abuja, adds another N7 billion to the portfolio.

Industrial assets feature prominently. Factory buildings are valued at N4.2 billion, with factory machinery and plant units worth N10.5 billion. A printing press is listed at N1.05 billion, alongside commercial operations like the Amasdul Oil and Gas Limited structure and Al Afiya Energy tanker garage, each valued at N1.05 billion and N2.45 billion respectively.

The charges detail specific property transactions, including allegations that in November 2022, Malami, his son, and Hajia Asabe disguised N500 million used to purchase a luxury duplex in Maitama, Abuja. Another count claims that between November 2022 and September 2024, the trio conspired to conceal over N1 billion paid through Meethaq Hotels Limited’s Union Bank account.

Residential properties tied to family members include homes belonging to his sons Abdulaziz and Ahbiru, valued at N1.66 billion and N2.99 billion respectively. His wife owns a residence on Ahmadu Bello Way in Kano valued at N982.8 million. Malami’s own residences in Kebbi include houses valued between N350 million and N490 million each.

The EFCC conducted searches at Malami’s homes and offices in Abuja and Kebbi State on December 17, part of ongoing investigations that began in late November. Malami had received administrative bail on November 28 but failed to meet five conditions set by the commission. He was detained again on December 8 after missing a scheduled December 1 appearance.

On December 18, Justice Babangida Hassan of the FCT High Court dismissed Malami’s bail application, ruling that his detention was lawful under a valid remand order. The judge noted that both the Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act permit detention where such orders exist.

However, on December 23, Justice Bello Kawu of the same court granted Malami interim bail pending the hearing of his substantive motion, scheduled for January 5, 2026. The bail conditions require him to surrender his international passport and provide two sureties, including the Director General of the Nigerian Legal Aid Council and a serving House of Representatives member from Augie/Argungu Federal Constituency.

Malami has characterized the investigation as politically motivated. Through his media aide Mohammed Doka, he claimed the December 17 searches were retaliatory actions linked to his earlier reference to a judicial commission report that allegedly implicated EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede. The former minister did not provide evidence supporting this claim.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale rejected claims of a raid, stating the operation was a legitimate search conducted as standard investigation procedure. He emphasized that the commission remains strictly apolitical and investigates suspects regardless of their political affiliations.

The prosecution team is led by Chief Jibrin Okutepa and Ekene Iheanacho, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), supported by 14 additional lawyers. At least 10 witnesses have been frontloaded to the court, including commission staff, bank representatives, Bureau de Change operators, and financial experts who will testify about how the EFCC received intelligence on alleged corruption.

Father and son face accusations under Sections 15, 18 and 21 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act. If convicted, penalties could include up to 20 years imprisonment plus forfeiture of properties. The EFCC is reportedly pursuing non conviction forfeiture proceedings, which would give interested parties 14 days to claim the properties before potential seizure for the federation.

This investigation represents one of the highest profile corruption probes of a former government official in recent Nigerian history. The alleged property portfolio stands as one of the largest asset accumulations traced to a single public servant, with arraignment expected in early 2026.