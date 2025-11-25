EFCC Says Internet Fraudsters Wreaking Greater Economic Damage Than Other Groups

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that internet fraudsters, commonly known as Yahoo Boys, are causing more economic harm to Nigeria than any other group of offenders. Spokesperson Dele Oyewale made this assertion while addressing journalists at a capacity building workshop in Maiduguri, Borno State, last Thursday.

Oyewale’s comments came in response to persistent public criticism that the commission focuses disproportionately on arresting young internet fraudsters while appearing to give politicians and high profile corruption suspects preferential treatment. He described this view as a stubborn perception that refuses to fade despite evidence to the contrary.

The EFCC media chief stated that the current reality shows these cybercriminals are inflicting terrible damage on the Nigerian economy. He emphasized that for the nation to overcome negative perceptions, Nigerians must recognize that fighting corruption requires a comprehensive approach targeting all forms of financial crimes equally.

According to Oyewale, the commission arraigned five former governors and five former ministers before the courts in 2024 alone. He explained that investigating and prosecuting former public office holders demands enormous effort and resources, making such achievements significant milestones that should not be overlooked.

The spokesperson stressed that no crime is bigger or stronger than another, arguing that all financial offenses tear at the soul of the country. Whether internet fraud, procurement fraud, or money laundering, each violation undermines national integrity and economic stability.

The one day workshop focused on cryptocurrency related fraud and other emerging financial crimes, bringing together journalists and civil society organisations in Borno State. Acting Zonal Director Aisha Habib opened the event, describing the training as crucial for sharing insights and best practices in mitigating risks associated with digital financial transactions.

Habib noted that in today’s digital era, opportunities for growth come with significant challenges. She called for vigilance and collaboration to stay ahead of criminals exploiting technological advances for illicit purposes.

Oyewale revealed that the Northeast region has recorded multiple cases of financial crimes perpetrated through non governmental organisations, with money laundering practices being routed through NGO channels. The Maiduguri zonal director has been tackling these violations effectively, securing several convictions.

The commission has intensified community engagement efforts under Chairman Ola Olukoyede’s leadership, encouraging Nigerians to take ownership of the corruption fight. Oyewale stressed that the EFCC, media organisations, and civil society groups must unite their efforts and platforms to galvanize national action against financial crimes.

Recent statements from EFCC Chairman Olukoyede have highlighted additional concerns about internet fraudsters engaging in banditry and kidnapping when unable to find scam victims quickly. The chairman also noted that some cybercriminals launder money for politically exposed persons, opening crypto wallets to move stolen billions abroad for purchasing luxury assets.

Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list earlier this year was attributed partly to the EFCC’s sustained anti corruption efforts, though officials acknowledge substantial work remains in breaking the siege of corruption nationwide.

The commission secured 4,111 convictions in 2024 and recovered over 365 billion naira in monetary assets, marking significant progress in the ongoing battle against economic crimes. Olukoyede has pledged that the agency will surpass these records in 2025 while upholding professionalism and integrity throughout its operations.