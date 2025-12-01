EFCC Disowns Peter Okoye Fraud Claims Against P-Square Brothers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told a Lagos court it has no evidence to support musician Peter Okoye’s allegation that his brothers fraudulently withdrew $800,000 from their music group’s accounts, dealing a significant blow to his case against Jude Okoye.

During resumed cross examination at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Friday, November 29, 2025, EFCC counsel Mohammed Bashir stunned the courtroom when Justice Rahman Oshodi asked him to present evidence of the alleged fraudulent withdrawal. Bashir replied that the Commission had no such material, stating that the agency does not have it and cannot give what it does not have, describing it as Peter’s evidence that he must prove himself.

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one half of the defunct music duo P Square, had petitioned the EFCC in January 2024, accusing his elder brother Jude Okoye of diverting funds belonging to P Square, operating 47 undeclared bank accounts, and manipulating the shareholding structure of Northside Entertainment Ltd, a company jointly owned by the brothers.

The petition led to charges being filed against Jude over alleged financial mismanagement of the P Square brand. Jude and his company Northside Music Limited were arraigned on March 4, 2025, on four counts relating to the alleged stealing and conversion of one million dollars and 34,537 British pounds in royalties from music digital distribution and publishing.

At the arraignment, the EFCC claimed Jude and Northside Music Limited allegedly converted $767,544.15 of payments made by Lex Records Limited for digital music distribution, intending to permanently deprive Peter of his interest. Jude was granted bail of 50 million naira on March 6, 2025.

During the trial on May 23, 2025, Peter testified that new evidence showed Jude and Paul Okoye withdrew and shared over $800,000 between March 2023 and October 2024. However, under cross examination by defence counsel Clement Onwuenwunor (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), he revised the timeline dramatically, claiming the withdrawals actually occurred between 2013 and 2014.

Peter also claimed during his testimony that Jude operated 47 bank accounts used to receive royalties and held an 80 percent stake in Northside Entertainment. The EFCC denied possessing records of these accounts, with Bashir stating that the Commission does not have 47 bank accounts and cannot provide copies of what it does not possess.

Defence counsel Onwuenwunor urged the court to compel Peter and the EFCC to produce evidence related to the alleged 47 accounts. Justice Oshodi rejected the request, ruling that the defence must file a formal application since the documents were neither before the court nor admitted into evidence.

The defence also challenged Peter’s claim that Jude owned an 80 percent stake in Northside Entertainment. Although Peter maintained he had proof to support his assertion, the defence tendered Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) records contradicting his claim. The official CAC documents presented showed a different ownership structure than what Peter alleged.

Peter was further questioned on his claim that he was unaware of the existence of Northside Music and that Jude signed artist Cynthia Morgan without his knowledge. He told the court he only discovered the company in 2024 when Cynthia Morgan sent him her contract on Northside Entertainment letterhead. He added that while the contract was signed with Northside Music, her albums were credited to Northside Inc.

During earlier proceedings in May 2025, Peter testified that he and his twin brother Paul, also known as Rudeboy, started their music career in 1999. He revealed that from 2005 to 2006, they founded Northside Entertainment Ltd, where they both held positions as directors and shareholders. However, he stated that Jude was the only signatory on the company’s three bank accounts maintained at Eco Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Zenith Bank.

Peter testified that Jude was the sole manager of all the accounts, which were both naira and dollar denominated. He revealed that P Square broke up in September 2017 and came back together in November 2021, but during this period, he never received any royalties from their company. He said that before the 2017 breakup, every royalty was paid into Northside Entertainment Ltd, where the three brothers were shareholders.

The singer told the court he submitted his petition to the EFCC with his lawyer on January 22, 2024, initially writing Northside Music as the respondent. He revealed that upon various investigations by the Commission, it was discovered that Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, owns 80 percent of the shares in Northside Music Ltd, while Jude retains the remaining 20 percent.

Peter stated that he never spoke to either Paul or Jude after submitting the petition until early April 2024, when the EFCC asked if his twin brother was involved. He testified that although Jude never denied the alleged offence, Paul told him during a meeting at the EFCC office that Jude is the majority owner of P Square, with Jude owning 40 percent while the twins each owned 30 percent.

The breakdown in relations among the Okoye brothers, who together formed one of Africa’s most successful music groups, has played out publicly through social media posts, interviews and now court proceedings. The legal battle has captivated fans across Nigeria and the broader African entertainment industry.

P Square, which rose to fame in the early 2000s, became one of the continent’s biggest music exports before their initial split in 2017. Their brief reunion in 2021 raised hopes among fans, but the relationship deteriorated again, culminating in the current legal proceedings.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter to December 12, 2025, for continuation of the trial. The EFCC’s admission that it lacks evidence to support Peter’s central allegation about the $800,000 withdrawal raises questions about the strength of the prosecution’s case and whether other aspects of the charges can be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The trial continues to attract significant public attention in Nigeria, where P Square remains one of the most celebrated musical acts despite their ongoing disputes. The outcome could have implications for how entertainment industry partnerships and financial arrangements are structured and documented in Nigeria.