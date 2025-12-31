EFCC Arraigns Bauchi Commissioner Over US$9.7m Terrorism Financing Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, arraigned Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, alongside Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

They were arraigned on a ten count charge bordering on conspiracy, conversion of public funds, and alleged terrorism financing, contrary to Section 2(1) and Section 19(1)(d), and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Prosecution counsel Samuel Chime informed the court that the matter was for arraignment. “We have a ten count charge dated 30 December, 2025 and filed on the same day,” he told the court.

One count alleges that Yakubu Adamu, in his capacity as Commissioner for Finance, received cash payments amounting to USD 6.95 million in 2024 outside the banking system, an act said to contravene the money laundering law.

Another count reads, “That you Yakubu Adamu (being Commissioner for Finance, Bauchi State Government), Sirajo Jaja (being Accountant-General of Bauchi State, now at large), Samaila Irmiya Liman (now at large), Balarabe Abdullahi Illelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed (all being civil servants and signatories to Bauchi State Government Accounts and/or payment instruments), sometime between January 2024 and May 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire to provide funds in the aggregate sum of about Two Million, Three Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (USD 2,300,000) in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by the executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, having reasonable grounds to believe that the said funds would be used, in whole or in part to finance a terrorist or terrorist group”.

Bello Bodejo is the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore. He has been involved in high profile legal disputes, including terrorism related charges later withdrawn by the federal government.

In count eight, the EFCC alleged that the defendants conspired to disguise the origin of about $6.95 million for the benefit of Adamu. The funds were allegedly routed from Bauchi State Government accounts through Bureau de Change operators.

All defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read. Following the plea, prosecution counsel requested a trial date, while defence counsel told the court that separate bail applications had been filed for each defendant on 30 December 2025. Chime confirmed that the prosecution had been served with the bail motions and had filed a joint counter affidavit.

Moving the motion, defence lawyer Gordy Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), argued that the proof of evidence provided by the prosecution did not align with conditions stated in Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, and did not specifically link his clients to the offence of terrorism financing.

Uche told the court that Adamu’s continued detention has affected about 60,000 workers in Bauchi State, who were yet to be paid their salaries. “My lord, do not be carried away by the nature of the charge. I urge you to give it a liberal view and grant them bail on liberal terms,” he said.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to 5 January 2026 for ruling on the bail applications and ordered that the defendants be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre.

The Commissioner of Finance in Bauchi State, said to be a former Branch Manager of Polaris Bank Plc (Bauchi branch), was earlier arraigned on Tuesday along with a firm, Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd on a six count charge in which the EFCC accused them of laundering about N5 billion.

In one of the counts in that charge, the EFCC alleged that Adamu, while acting as Branch Manager of Polaris Bank Plc, Bauchi, conspired with Ishaku Mohammed Aliyu, Managing Director of I.S. Makayye Investment Resources Limited, and Muntaka Mohammed Duguri, both currently at large, between June and December 2023, to launder ₦4.65 billion.