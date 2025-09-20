Eeee Kennedy Agyepong! Wants To Be Flagbearer of Jimifuo and Kwasiafuo (Senseless Humans and Fools)

The highest evidence of a noble character is self-control, maturity, integrity, and charisma. Leadership is not a costume to wear when it suits one’s political ambitions. Hypocrisy, as our elders say, is the rotten fruit of selfishness. And Hon. Kennedy Agyepong has shown himself to be the very definition of self-seeking: a man who believes if it is not him, then no one else should be. Indeed, hypocrisy, is the fruit of selfish ambition. When a man believes leadership must revolve only around him, if not him, then no one else that is not service, but self-seeking. That is not leadership; that is vanity dressed in arrogance.

Picture this : He blames all his teammates and not himself, after personally, gotten a foul right in the penalty area and even still he feels must be the only one to score for the team, if not no goal. It is about pretending to be what one is not, simply for the sake of political power. Sorry for us, If all rich men in this country will run us down.

Given just a little trust, Hon Kennedy Agyepong failed the test of discipline, he was given a little chance and trust by some of us, but he could not master his emotions. At the edge of defeat, he resorted to verbal warfare, unguarded words, and making reckless utterances that tore down the very political good he claimed to protect and damaged the very political family that nurtured him. And when losses came, instead of taking responsibility, he shifted the blame onto others while the real culprit was his own unbridled tongue. His weapon has never been strategy or diplomacy; it has always been his loose and unrestrained tongue.

This is the same man who shamelessly, insulted almost every group in the NPP, calling members “Jimifuo, Wɔnnim Nyansa” (senseless people) and leaders “Kwasiafuo” (foolish people), and now wants to be their flagbearer?. And now he wants to be their flagbearer? Is it not the same Kennedy Agyepong who once called for the lynching of GaDangmes and Ewes in Kumasi and other Akan lands, the very people whose votes he now seeks?. When given the chance to retract and apologize, he arrogantly justified himself. Worse still, even threatened to destroy the Npp party if he did not win the election.

Hon Kennedy Agyepong is not a paradox, he is a contradiction, and a man of contrast. He parades kindness in the daytime, only to weaponize it by night. He will help you today, then tomorrow trumpet it to the whole world, turning generosity into humiliation. He’s capable of turning that kindness into a weapon to boast about or to shame others. True Christian teaching tells us that kindness should not be a public display or bait for power, yet anyone who benefits from his generosity is soon branded “ungrateful” or insulted if they refuse to blindly support or worship him. True kindness, as taught by Christ, is quiet and humble and not a loud campaign tool.

What does money become in the wrong hands? A tool for insults, intimidation, manipulation and character assassination. rather than for building people up. And Kennedy Agyepong has mastered that trade, I can only imagine the reputations he might have destroyed through suspecions and running down men like Hon Kwabena Agyepong and Chairman Afoko. But leadership is not bought with threats, handouts, and bribes. A true leadership is not about buying loyalty with favors or demanding reciprocation. It is about character, moral discipline, ethical principles and the maturity of self-control, especially in communication and diplomacy to unite people with words that heal, not divide with words that destroy.

Hon Kennedy Agyepong seeks the highest office in Ghana, but here is the hard truth: power does not transform a reckless man into a statesman. It only multiplies his recklessness. As it is rightly said: “POSITION DOES NOT CHANGE CHARACTER; IT WORSENS IT .” That is why character development cannot be taken lightly. And Kennedy Agyepong has already exposed himself. He hasn’t changed a bit and as journey down the memory lane and observed the caliber of both aspirants and flagbearers of our dear party, I said ‘Ôhɔho, adɛn nti na wofi ha? (Stranger, why are you here?)

By Dr Emmanuel Owusu Antwi