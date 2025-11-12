Eduwatch Demands Higher Education Investment in 2026 National Budget

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), a prominent education advocacy organization, has urged the Ghanaian government to significantly increase funding for the education sector in the upcoming 2026 budget, citing concerns that current allocations fall below internationally recognized standards.

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Eduwatch, criticized the 2025 budget for failing to meet minimum global benchmarks for education financing. He emphasized that Ghana must prioritize educational investment to ensure quality learning outcomes for students across the country.

International organizations recommend that governments allocate at least 15 to 20 percent of their national budgets to education. Many African countries struggle to meet these targets despite recognizing education as fundamental to economic development and poverty reduction.

Ghana’s education sector faces multiple challenges that require substantial financial intervention. Infrastructure deficits, teacher shortages, inadequate learning materials, and technology gaps continue to hamper educational delivery, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The think tank’s call comes as the government prepares its 2026 fiscal plan amid competing demands from various sectors. Economic pressures and debt servicing obligations often force policymakers to make difficult choices about resource allocation.

Asare highlighted that insufficient education funding affects everything from classroom construction to teacher salaries and student welfare programs. Without adequate resources, schools cannot provide the quality education necessary to prepare students for modern workforce demands.

Educational experts warn that underinvestment today creates long term consequences for national development. Countries that fail to prioritize education often struggle with skills shortages, reduced innovation capacity, and limited economic competitiveness in global markets.

The organization has consistently advocated for increased transparency in education spending. Eduwatch monitors how allocated funds are utilized and whether resources reach intended beneficiaries, particularly students in marginalized communities.

Teacher unions and parent associations have echoed concerns about education financing. Many educators work under challenging conditions with limited resources, affecting their ability to deliver effective instruction and support student learning.

Ghana’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals includes ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all. Meeting this objective requires sustained financial commitment and strategic resource deployment across all levels of the education system.

The Ministry of Finance has not yet responded to Eduwatch’s specific budget recommendations. Government officials typically release detailed budget proposals several weeks before parliamentary presentation, allowing for public consultation and stakeholder input.

Asare called on civil society organizations, parents, and education stakeholders to join advocacy efforts for increased education funding. He stressed that collective pressure from multiple groups could influence budget priorities and secure better outcomes for Ghana’s students.