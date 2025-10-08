Edumfa Prayer Camp Mourns the Passing of Prophetess Rebekah Nhyira (Mama Becky)

Mama Becky was the only daughter of Elder J.K. “Paapa” Mensah and Prophetess Grace Mensah, the visionary founder of Edumfa Prayer Camp. She transitioned into glory in 2025, having faithfully served as the spiritual leader of the ministry following her mother’s departure in 2013.

In the profoundly spiritual home of Edumfa, where she was born in 1956, Mama Becky grew up in the heart of prophetic ministry.

Her ministry had a significant impact on thousands of individuals in Ghana and beyond. She represented the principles of purity and healing that Edumfa is renowned for by means of prayer, fasting, and deliverance. The camp remained a refuge for the spiritually hungry, the sick, and the wounded under her leadership.

She was a true matriarch and intercessor, both in her family and across the nations, who was the mother of four children and grandmother to eleven.

Funeral Arrangements for Prophetess Rebekah Nhyira (Mama Becky)

The family and leadership of Edumfa Prayer Camp wish to invite all sympathizers, church bodies, and the general public to join in honoring the life and legacy of this remarkable servant of God.

Wake Keeping: Friday, 14th November, 2025 at Edumfa Prayer Camp

Burial Service: Saturday, 15th November, 2025 at Edumfa Prayer Camp

Interment: Edumfa Prayer Camp

Edumfa Prayer Camp at 1:00pm Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 16th November, 2025 at Edumfa Prayer Camp

Delegation from Edumfa Prayer Camp pays a visit to former President J.A. Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor received a solemn courtesy visit from a delegation from the Edumfa Heavenly Ministry, in accordance with traditional protocols and in recognition of Mama Becky’s national spiritual contribution.

Okogyedom Okyem VI, Odumekyir-Abaka, and Pastor Benjamin Ampim Bedford, Head Pastor of Edumfa Prayer Camp and grandson of the founder, Prophetess Grace Mensah, conducted the visit. Other dignitaries of the ministry and members of the bereaved family were also included in the delegation.

Mama Becky’s departure was to be formally announced to the former president during the visit, and her extraordinary legacy in national intercession, prayer, and healing was to be emphasised. All throughout her existence, she served as a source of spiritual encouragement for thousands.

The delegation was cordially welcomed by former President Kufuor, who extended his sincere condolences and recognised Prophetess Rebekah Nhyira’s extraordinary contribution to the spiritual well-being of the nation.

Continuing the Legacy: A New Watchman

Pastor Benjamin Ampim-Bedford, son of Prophetess Rebekah Nhyira, has been ushered into the role of spiritual leader of the ministry following Mama Becky’s peaceful departure. As the Head Pastor and Watchman of the Ministry, he now carries the sacred mantle into a new era of revival, healing, and supplication.

Mama Becky’s life stood as a powerful example of faith, humility, and a higher calling. Her crown awaits, her race is complete—but her influence endures through those she guided, healed, and inspired.

“I am just the watchman.” It is Jesus who performs the work. – Prophetess Grace Mensah