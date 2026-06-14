Edudzi Tameklo Labels Sedina Tamakloe Prosecution as “Partisan Retribution”

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has described the prosecution of former MASLOC Chief Executive, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, as a politically motivated exercise aimed at targeting opposition figures.

Speaking on The KeyPoints on TV3, Mr. Tameklo accused the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of pursuing what he termed an “obsessive crusade” to implicate appointees of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), even in the absence of concrete evidence of wrongdoing.

He questioned the basis of the charges against Ms. Tamakloe, particularly in relation to the procurement of buses under her tenure. According to him, if there had been any inflation in the contract sums, the appropriate course of action would have been to cancel the agreement rather than proceed with payments.

“If the cost of the buses were inflated, what would be the basis for the Finance Minister to make the payment instead of abrogating the contract?” he queried.

Mr. Tameklo’s remarks come amid renewed debate over the legal battle involving Ms. Tamakloe, who is seeking to overturn her 2024 conviction and 10-year prison sentence. She has petitioned the Court of Appeal, arguing that the charges against her were flawed and that her trial was marred by procedural and evidentiary lapses.

Earlier on the same programme, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu suggested that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta could come under scrutiny in the matter, citing his role in authorizing payments linked to the controversial bus procurement.

“It is becoming clear that Ken Ofori-Atta may have had a hand in the alleged financial crimes,” Mr. Kpebu stated, adding that public interest in the case is expected to intensify as the appeal progresses.

However, the NPP has strongly rejected claims of political persecution. The party’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, accused the NDC of attempting to shield Ms. Tamakloe from serving her sentence, arguing that the opposition is selectively defending its own members.

He further criticized the government’s anti-corruption drive, alleging that it has been used as a tool to target political opponents while protecting allies.

Ms. Tamakloe’s appeal challenges several aspects of the prosecution’s case, including allegations surrounding a GH¢500,000 transaction with Obaatanpa Micro Finance and the withdrawal of over GH¢1.8 million for sensitization activities. Her legal team contends that the state failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove wrongdoing beyond reasonable doubt and omitted key witnesses during the trial.

They also maintain that payments related to the bus procurement were not made during her tenure, arguing that key financial decisions occurred after she had left office.

The Court of Appeal is expected to review the case in the coming months, with its ruling likely to draw significant public and political attention.