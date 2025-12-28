Educator, community matriarch, and woman of uncommon generosity: Deborah Sesime Adzoa Kufe

Madam Deborah Sesime Adzoa Kufe was a retired teacher, church leader, community organiser, and devoted mother to many. She passed away after a long and meaningful life of service to God, family, and society.

She was born on April 2, 1934, at Abutia-Kloe in the Volta Region to Presbyter B. K. Alifo, also known as Togbe Gbede, and Madam Monica Abra Nyagbenu, both natives of Abutia-Kloe. From early childhood, Madam Kufe was cherished by both her paternal and maternal families, a reflection of her warm spirit and the close kinship ties within her extended family.

At barely two years old, she was taken to Sokode-Bagble by her paternal aunt, Gladys Afa Alifo, who raised her as her own daughter alongside her husband, Teacher Dzah. Following the dissolution of her aunt’s marriage, she later lived with her uncle, the goldsmith Kofi Dake, also known as Gbede Kofi, and his wife Yawonor at Likpe-Mate. In 1941, she returned to Abutia-Kloe to be with her ailing mother. Sadly, not long after her return, she lost her mother, an event that marked her early life profoundly.

After her mother’s death, her father enrolled her in Primary Class One, beginning a schooling journey marked by diligence and strong academic performance. She temporarily discontinued her education at Stage Seven after experiencing early success in petty trading, an activity that would remain a lifelong passion.

Attempts were later made by family members to enrol her in nurses’ training, but the absence of formal certification prevented this path. She eventually returned to Abutia-Kloe, completed her education, and in 1951 was enrolled as a pupil teacher at Abutia-Teti.

Following three years of teaching, she undertook professional training at Amedzofe Training College in 1955 and began her career as a trained teacher at Abutia-Agove. She later completed post-modular training at Jasikan Training College. Over a teaching career spanning four decades, Madam Kufe served in Abutia-Teti, Abutia-Agove, Anfoega-Akukome, Adidome, Kpando, Vakpo, and again at Anfoega-Akukome, where she retired on July 31, 1995, as Head of Kindergarten. She also worked with the Non-Formal Education Scheme, teaching adults literacy and basic skills under the Ministry of Education.

In January 1955, she married Mr. Emmanuel Kufe of Anfoega-Akukome Akloba. Their marriage was blessed in March 1957, and together they raised six children, four daughters and two sons, one of whom predeceased her. Beyond her biological children, Madam Kufe and her husband raised a remarkable number of wards, mostly nieces, nephews, and children of friends. By conservative estimates, about eighty children passed through her home, nurtured without distinction. Many have gone on to become respected professionals, including professors, diplomats, bankers, nurses, technicians, and teachers. She often expressed gratitude to God for the privilege of motherhood in its broadest and most generous sense.

A lifelong member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Madam Kufe was deeply committed to church work. Her devotion earned her appointment and ordination as a Presbyter of the Anfoega-Akukome congregation on March 7, 1993. From 1982, she served for many years as Zonal Leader of the Women’s Bible Fellowship, ministering across communities such as Kpando, Vakpo, Loga, Have, Aveme, and Nyagbo until ill health limited her active leadership. She was also a dedicated patron of several church groups and choirs and served on multiple church committees, remaining involved even when age and health slowed her steps.

Known variously as Daavi, Madam, Mama, or Mamma, she was widely admired for her warmth, hospitality, and openness. Her home was a refuge for the grieving, the troubled, and the joyful alike. In Anfoega, she became a living archive of local history and a trusted adviser in community affairs. She served as an adviser to the late Togbe Hodo III during his four-decade reign and as secretary to Mrs. Mercy Adzoa Atutor Hayibor of the CPP Women’s Wing during the CPP era. Her public service extended to roles as chairperson of the Anfoega Women’s Football Team, registration officer during public elections, civic educator, and community organiser.

Alongside teaching and community work, Madam Kufe remained an astute trader throughout her life. She dealt in household goods, foodstuffs, textiles, and provisions, supplied edible oil to Anfoega Secondary School, and traded peppers between Kpando-Torkor and Kalime in Togo. Even in retirement, she stayed active through petty trading, event rentals, and the establishment of the Masterpiece Band, which created income opportunities for young people across the Vakpo-Anfoega-Kpando area.

She travelled widely within Ghana through church and family engagements and spent periods in the United States visiting children and relatives. In all places, she carried with her the same spirit of generosity, discipline, and faith that defined her life.

Madam Deborah Sesime Adzoa Kufe lived as a woman of conviction, industry, and boundless love. She served God faithfully, gave herself fully to community and family, and created a home where countless lives were shaped. Having run her race with dignity and purpose, she now rests, awaiting her crown.

As her many children, relatives, and communities mourn her passing, they also celebrate a life that continues to echo in love, wisdom, and service.

Mamma, woe wo do lo. Hede nyuie.