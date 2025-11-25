Education Watchdog Urges Warranty Policy for School Furniture

African Education Watch has called on Ghana’s government to mandate quality warranties after identifying widespread supply of substandard desks to basic schools nationwide, many of which deteriorate within twelve months of installation.

The civil society organization’s Chief Executive Officer Kofi Asare highlighted that authorities allocated approximately GH₵600 million earlier this year under the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for procuring furniture to address a deficit of one million desks across public basic schools. However, he warned that without quality assurance mechanisms, the investment risks becoming ineffective.

“This undermines value for money, increases recurrent spending and leaves thousands of pupils without adequate learning spaces,” Asare stated. The organization is pressing the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Education, and Ghana Education Service (GES) to require contracted suppliers to provide minimum one year warranties on delivered furniture.

The furniture shortage has forced many pupils in remote areas to sit on building blocks or carry tables and chairs from home. Some schools have newly constructed classrooms remaining unused due to lack of desks, while others require three to four students to share dual desks designed for two.

Asare noted that mandatory warranties align with best practices across Africa, pointing to South Africa, Kenya and Rwanda as examples where similar policies protect public funds and improve accountability in supply chains. Such requirements would compel suppliers to take responsibility for defects, motivate higher production standards, and extend furniture lifespan.

A 2023 report by the same organization revealed the crisis affects primarily the education sector’s most underserved regions. Northern Region recorded 213,252 public primary pupils without desks, followed by Upper East with 118,340 and Bono East with 86,074. Cumulatively, 638,008 pupils representing 61 percent of students in seven underserved regions lack proper seating.

The think tank warned that without acceptance of warranty advocacy, most basic schools will face worse shortages within two years despite the current funding allocation. Asare emphasized that his organization remains committed to supporting reforms ensuring safe, durable and cost effective learning environments.

Both ministries have been urged to issue clear guidelines directing all District Assemblies to incorporate warranty clauses in procurement processes before awarding contracts. The policy would ensure suppliers deliver quality products capable of lasting beyond the typical one year failure rate currently observed.