Education Service Refutes Claims of Fixed School Entry Requirements

Ghana’s education authorities have rejected social media reports suggesting predetermined score thresholds determine student placement in senior high schools, describing such claims as misinformation campaigns.

The Ghana Education Service clarified that student placement relies primarily on raw examination scores combined with multiple factors including school competitiveness, program demand, student residential preferences, and catchment area considerations.

Officials emphasized that no fixed cut-off points exist in the current placement system, dismissing circulating reports as deliberate attempts to mislead parents and students during the ongoing school selection process.

“Anyone relying on such so-called cut-off benchmarks has been misinformed,” the service stated, warning against false publications spreading across various platforms.

The placement methodology considers school subscription levels, specific program popularity, student aggregate scores, boarding versus day school preferences, and geographical proximity factors rather than rigid numerical thresholds.

GES urged parents, guardians, and prospective students to ignore misleading information while assuring stakeholders of transparent, merit-based placement procedures designed to provide equal opportunities for all candidates.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation about admission requirements as families await senior high school placement results. Social media platforms have become conduits for unverified claims about entry standards at popular institutions.

Education officials stressed their commitment to fair placement practices that consider individual student circumstances alongside academic performance, rejecting suggestions that arbitrary score boundaries determine access to specific schools or programs.

The service’s statement aims to counter confusion generated by unofficial sources publishing alleged cut-off scores for various schools and programs across Ghana’s secondary education system.

Ghana’s senior high school placement process annually affects hundreds of thousands of students completing basic education, making accurate information crucial for families planning educational pathways.