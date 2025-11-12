Education Minister’s Mother Tongue Directive Sparks Mixed Reactions Among Parents

Ghana’s Minister of Education has issued a directive encouraging schools to implement mother tongue instruction, a move that has generated mixed reactions among parents and educators across the country.

The directive has sparked considerable anxiety and concern among many Ghanaian parents who worry about the implications for their children’s educational outcomes. Some fear the policy change could disadvantage students in a globalized environment where English proficiency remains highly valued.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) plans to release additional guidance in the coming days to address parental concerns and provide clarity on implementation details. Officials hope the clarification will help ease the apprehension surrounding the new instructional approach.

Supporters of the directive argue that mother tongue instruction represents a pedagogically sound approach to early childhood education. Research in educational psychology consistently shows that children learn foundational concepts more effectively when taught in their first language during critical developmental years.

The policy aligns with international best practices in multilingual education. Organizations like the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have long advocated for mother tongue based instruction, particularly in the early grades.

Proponents contend that students who receive instruction in their native language during formative years develop stronger cognitive foundations. These students often demonstrate better comprehension skills and can more easily transition to learning additional languages, including English, as they progress through school.

Critics, however, question the practical implementation of such a policy in Ghana’s diverse linguistic landscape. The country recognizes multiple indigenous languages, making uniform application of mother tongue instruction logistically challenging for the education system.

Some parents express concern that reduced English exposure during early schooling could limit their children’s future opportunities. English remains the primary language of business, higher education, and international communication in Ghana and across much of Africa.

The debate reflects broader tensions between preserving cultural identity and preparing students for economic success in an interconnected world. Education officials must balance these competing priorities while ensuring all children receive quality instruction.

Teacher training and resource availability pose additional challenges to successful implementation. Many schools lack adequate materials in local languages, and not all teachers possess the necessary skills to deliver content effectively in multiple indigenous languages.

The Minister’s directive comes amid ongoing national conversations about educational reform and cultural preservation. Ghana continues to grapple with questions about how best to honor linguistic diversity while maintaining competitive educational standards.