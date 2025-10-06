Education Minister Warns Teachers Face Toughest Sanctions

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has issued a stern warning that no teacher will escape accountability for misconduct, announcing sweeping reforms alongside strict disciplinary measures for educators who violate professional standards.

Speaking at a recent education sector gathering, Iddrisu, who currently serves as Minister of Education, outlined comprehensive changes aimed at strengthening institutional frameworks while simultaneously improving teacher welfare and promoting integrity throughout Ghana’s school system.

“No teacher is above the law,” Iddrisu declared emphatically. “Any teacher found operating below acceptable standards must face the rudest and highest sanctions of your law.”

The minister’s forceful language signals a zero-tolerance approach to teacher misconduct, particularly regarding the abuse of students. He acknowledged concerns raised about inappropriate relationships between educators and learners, calling such behavior “unacceptable and punishable.”

However, Iddrisu balanced his disciplinary warnings with significant welfare improvements for teachers. He revealed that President John Dramani Mahama has approved policy changes enabling social mobility from director one to director two positions, creating separation between rank and post designations.

“The best elevation lies in improvement in their conditions of service and improvement in their welfare,” Iddrisu explained, noting that teachers’ unions will be invited to appear before the Public Services Commission shortly to finalize implementation details.

The minister announced that Cabinet has given policy approval for revising the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology law. He indicated that Parliament will address this legislative change when it convenes, though he did not specify detailed timelines for the amendments.

Curriculum reforms will integrate integrity as an essential component of teacher training programs, according to Iddrisu. This shift reflects growing concerns about ethical conduct within educational institutions and represents an attempt to address systemic issues through foundational changes in how educators are prepared.

The announcement comes as Ghana’s education sector faces mounting pressures. Teachers have long complained about inadequate compensation and poor working conditions, while parents and civil society organizations have raised alarms about student safety and educational quality.

Iddrisu’s dual approach of stricter accountability alongside better welfare provisions attempts to address both sides of this tension. The question remains whether improved conditions will materialize quickly enough to offset the heightened disciplinary regime being introduced.

Students also received direct messaging from the minister. “Behave,” he urged learners. “Teachers and your parents are molding your behavior and molding character. The future of Ghana is yours, but be disciplined with hard work, with integrity.”

The education sector reforms align with the Mahama administration’s broader governance agenda since taking office in January 2025. Multiple ministries have announced policy reviews and legislative amendments as the government seeks to reset various sectors.

Education stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether these announcements translate into concrete improvements. Teachers’ unions have historically been skeptical of government promises, having experienced delays and unfulfilled commitments in previous administrations.

The Public Services Commission meetings referenced by Iddrisu will likely prove critical. These sessions will determine how career progression changes actually function in practice, including timelines, eligibility criteria, and financial implications for the government.

Meanwhile, the integrity curriculum additions raise questions about implementation. Ghana’s educational system already struggles with overcrowded classrooms, insufficient teaching materials, and infrastructure deficits. Adding new curriculum requirements without addressing these fundamental challenges could prove difficult.

Iddrisu’s warning about sanctions for substandard teachers also requires robust enforcement mechanisms. Ghana’s education bureaucracy has sometimes struggled with consistent disciplinary processes, and questions remain about whether the promised “highest sanctions” will be applied uniformly across different regions and school types.