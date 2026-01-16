Education Minister Orders Biological Definition of Sex in All School Materials

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has issued a clear directive on how sex and gender must be defined in all educational materials in Ghana, stating that there should be no ambiguity whatsoever regarding the definition of a man and a woman. Speaking during a training session in Tamale on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the Minister declared that sex must be defined strictly by biology and that all school materials must reflect this position.

According to Iddrisu, references to man, woman, and sex mean biological sex, specifically the sex of a person at birth. He stated that this is settled, emphasizing that every educational literature in Ghana must reflect this biological definition. The Minister stressed that Ghana’s schools must promote national values, explaining that for their purposes, the sex of a person at birth must depict and reflect Ghanaian values and the country’s laws.

Iddrisu said the goal is to raise children in an environment that respects morality. He explained that the government wants to bring up Ghanaian learners in an environment where they appreciate that the morality of society rests on national values. The Minister directed that all publications from the Ministry of Education and related institutions must respect these definitions, stating that all heads of institutions involved in education must respect this natural definition of sex and the natural definition of a man and a woman, adding nothing more.

The remarks were made during a training session in Tamale on the Ghanaian Youth Handbook and the rollout of the Guidance and Counselling (G&C) framework, following public debate over content in some educational materials. The Minister’s clarification follows nationwide controversy surrounding a teacher support manual developed in 2024 by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to accompany the new Senior High School curriculum.

Iddrisu revealed that he has directed NaCCA to take full responsibility for the controversy surrounding content in a teacher’s manual used in senior high schools. He stated that he has asked NaCCA, the institution responsible, to take full responsibility for the controversy and to remedy it with urgency. The Minister revealed that NaCCA had admitted the definition of gender identity in the manual does not reflect Ghanaian culture and values.

According to Iddrisu, NaCCA has determined that the definition contained in the manual is not reflective of Ghanaian values, Ghanaian culture, and national norms. He disclosed that 736 printed copies of the Year Two Physical Education and Health elective teacher manual have been recalled. The immediate action taken was the recall of all 736 physically printed copies, he stated. The Minister added that a revised version has already been uploaded online.

Iddrisu explained that the revised manual is now accessible online, and the correction has been done properly, instructing that nobody should rely on the hard copies anymore. He also stressed that Ghana’s curriculum is not fixed, noting that the curriculum is dynamic and regularly updated to reflect current standards and trends. He advised teachers to always check the official curriculum website for the latest updates, directing them to the curriculum resources website at www.curriculumresources.edu.gh where they will know what is applicable and what must be used.

The Minister noted that the Ministry of Education has already taken steps to correct inconsistencies in existing materials and directed that all future publications by the Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) must comply with the biological definition of sex. He stated that going forward, every publication of the Ministry of Education, GES, and all institutions within the education space must respect this natural definition of sex, man, and woman.

Iddrisu added that policy decisions must ultimately serve the national interest, emphasizing that what is important is what is good for Ghana, Ghanaian teachers, and Ghanaian learners. The Minister stated that the government wants to raise Ghanaian learners in an environment where they appreciate that the morality of society rests on the extent to which these values are upheld.

The controversial Year Two Physical Education and Health (Elective) Teacher Manual included a definition of gender identity that critics said did not reflect Ghanaian cultural values and norms. The manual, developed in 2024, sparked outrage upon its 2025 release, prompting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) minority in Parliament to call for a parliamentary inquiry and the dismissal of NaCCA’s leadership.

In response to the controversy, NaCCA withdrew the printed materials, apologized to the public, and released a revised version that reflects a biological understanding of sex. The council has since apologized for the section on gender identity, acknowledging it was inconsistent with Ghanaian values. The revised version aligned with a biological understanding of sex has been released online for use by teachers across the country.

During his remarks, Iddrisu acknowledged that if he wanted to be politically mischievous, he would simply say that the controversial manual was not produced during his era or tenure as minister, nor by President John Dramani Mahama, noting that the curriculum was developed in 2024 under the previous administration. However, he emphasized that what is important is to answer the question of what is good for Ghana, Ghanaian teachers, and Ghanaian learners.

The Minister cautioned teachers against relying on hard copies of the manual, noting that the online version contains the approved corrections. He reiterated that teachers and the public should rely on the official online platform for accurate and current materials, directing users to the curriculum resources website for updated content. The directive reflects government commitment to ensuring educational materials align with national cultural values and legal frameworks.

The controversy over the teacher manual occurs within a broader national conversation about cultural values and educational content in Ghana. On November 18, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama reiterated his commitment to what he described as Ghana’s enduring family and moral values during a courtesy call by leaders of the Christian Council of Ghana in Accra. The President stressed that a person’s gender is determined at birth and that the family unit remains the foundation of Ghana.

President Mahama stated that a person’s gender is determined at birth, and the family is the foundation of the nation, describing this as the government’s position. He emphasized that there are no questions or equivocations about what the government believes on this matter. The President also addressed the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, indicating willingness to sign legislation passed by Parliament reflecting the will of the people.

Mahama stated that if Parliament debates the bill, makes any necessary amendments, endorses it, votes on it, and passes it, and if it comes to him as President, he will sign it. This statement signaled alignment between executive branch policy and parliamentary legislative processes on matters relating to sexual orientation and family values.

The newly introduced Teacher’s Manual on Sexual and Reproductive Health for second year Senior High School students had triggered significant public controversy, with parents, religious bodies, and sections of civil society raising concerns over its content and perceived implications for the country’s cultural and moral values. The manual, developed under the Physical Education and Health (Elective) curriculum for Senior High Schools, sought to provide teachers with structured guidance on explaining sexual and reproductive health (SRH) issues to students.

According to the document, sexual and reproductive health remains a critical public health issue in Ghana despite progress in recent years. The manual noted that approximately 1.7 percent of adults are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), with prevalence higher among women at 2.1 percent than men at 1.2 percent. While general awareness of HIV is widespread, the manual admitted that detailed knowledge on prevention remains limited, particularly among young people.

The manual further highlighted barriers faced by adolescents in accessing sexual and reproductive health services, stating that only 17.6 percent of teenagers have received services such as contraception, treatment for sexually transmitted infections, or pregnancy related care. It pointed to disparities in contraceptive use, indicating that about 25 percent of married women and 37 percent of unmarried but sexually active women use modern contraceptives, while usage among adolescents remains significantly lower.

Some religious leaders and parent groups expressed fear that the material could confuse students or promote values they say conflict with Ghanaian social norms. The manual also included a detailed explanation of consent, describing it as a voluntary, pressure free agreement to engage in sexual activity, requiring continuous communication before, during, and after such activity. These explanations, while aligned with international best practices in comprehensive sexuality education, sparked debate about age appropriateness and cultural alignment.

The Minister’s directive comes as Ghana grapples with balancing public health education needs against cultural sensitivities. Comprehensive sexuality education advocates argue that accurate information about sexual and reproductive health, including topics like consent and contraception, helps young people make informed decisions and protect themselves from health risks including HIV, sexually transmitted infections, and unintended pregnancies. They contend that education represents prevention rather than promotion.

Critics, however, maintain that certain content undermines traditional values and parental authority in matters of moral formation. Religious organizations have been particularly vocal, arguing that educational content should reinforce rather than challenge cultural norms regarding sexuality, gender, and family structure. The debate reflects broader tensions between international human rights frameworks emphasizing comprehensive education and local cultural contexts prioritizing traditional values.

NaCCA’s role as the statutory body responsible for curriculum development places it at the center of these tensions. The council must balance international best practices, public health imperatives, professional educator input, government policy directives, and community expectations when developing educational materials. The recall of the 736 printed manuals and revision of online content represents NaCCA’s attempt to recalibrate this balance following public outcry.

The controversy also highlights challenges inherent in curriculum development processes. Materials developed over months or years by technical experts may encounter political or cultural resistance upon public release, requiring rapid revisions that can disrupt educational continuity. The incident has prompted calls for more robust stakeholder consultation during development phases rather than relying solely on post publication feedback mechanisms.

Minister Iddrisu’s emphasis on the dynamic nature of curriculum and the primacy of online versions over printed materials reflects practical realities of contemporary educational administration. Digital platforms enable rapid updates and corrections without the logistical challenges and costs associated with recalling and replacing physical textbooks. However, this approach assumes universal digital access among teachers, which remains incomplete in some rural and under resourced schools.

The directive that all educational institutions must respect biological definitions of sex raises implementation questions. Teacher training programs, curriculum materials, counseling frameworks, and administrative policies will all need to be reviewed for consistency with this standard. The Ministry and GES face substantial coordination challenges ensuring uniform application across Ghana’s diverse educational landscape encompassing public schools, private institutions, faith based schools, and international programs.

As Ghana moves forward, the balance between preserving cultural values and providing comprehensive education on sensitive health topics will remain contested terrain. The government’s clear articulation of policy provides guidance for educators but does not resolve underlying tensions between competing visions of appropriate educational content. How these tensions play out in classrooms, communities, and policy spaces will shape Ghana’s educational landscape for years to come.