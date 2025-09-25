Education Minister Endorses Naana Jane for Historic Presidency

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has publicly endorsed Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s potential candidacy for Ghana’s presidency, declaring his belief she could make history as the nation’s first female head of state.

During the Vice President’s working visit to the Ministry of Education this week, Iddrisu openly praised her leadership and pledged “unwavering support” should she pursue the presidency. The Minister expressed his personal wish that she be “elevated to become the first female President of our country.”

The endorsement comes amid growing speculation about succession within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following President John Dramani Mahama’s second and final term. Professor Opoku-Agyemang made history on January 7, 2025, when she was sworn in as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

Recent polling data suggests the Vice President commands significant support within the party. An April 2025 Global InfoAnalytics survey placed her ahead of the field with 26% voter preference, followed by Iddrisu at 19% and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson at 12%. National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa both recorded 10% support.

However, more recent polling indicates shifting dynamics within the party’s potential leadership race. A September 2025 Global InfoAnalytics poll revealed Haruna Iddrisu holding a slim lead in scenarios where Professor Opoku-Agyemang is excluded from consideration, suggesting competitive positioning among potential successors.

The Education Minister’s public endorsement represents a significant political gesture, particularly given his own standing in leadership polls. When Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s name is excluded from polling scenarios, Iddrisu emerges as a frontrunner with 27%, narrowly ahead of Asiedu Nketia on 26% and Dr. Forson on 22%.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang brings extensive experience to potential presidential considerations, having previously served as Minister of Education from February 2013 to January 2017. Her academic credentials include being a distinguished scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

The Vice President’s recent engagements with various ministries and state institutions have been interpreted as part of her broader visibility campaign within government operations. Her involvement in national education forums and policy discussions has reinforced her profile on key domestic issues.

Iddrisu’s endorsement carries particular weight given his own political trajectory and influence within the NDC structure. Appointed as Education Minister in January 2025, he has previously served as Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, establishing his credentials in social policy areas.

The potential candidacy discussion occurs against the backdrop of Ghana’s constitutional term limits, which prevent President Mahama from seeking re-election beyond his current mandate. This reality has intensified speculation about succession planning within the ruling party.

Political analysts suggest that early endorsements like Iddrisu’s could influence internal party dynamics and delegate positioning ahead of future leadership contests. The Education Minister’s public support may encourage other party figures to declare their preferred candidates.

The endorsement also highlights broader questions about gender representation in Ghana’s highest political office. Despite progress in various sectors, Ghana has yet to elect a female president, making Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s potential candidacy historically significant.

The Vice President’s academic background and policy experience position her as a potentially formidable candidate, particularly on education and social development issues. Her previous role as Education Minister and current vice-presidential responsibilities provide relevant executive experience.

However, the competitive nature of recent polling suggests any future leadership contest would likely involve multiple strong candidates with established support bases. The September 2025 survey results indicate close margins among potential contenders when different scenarios are considered.

The timing of Iddrisu’s endorsement during an official ministry visit underscores the intersection of current governmental duties with future political positioning. Such public declarations often signal broader strategic considerations within party leadership circles.

As Ghana approaches the latter part of President Mahama’s term, discussions about succession are likely to intensify. The Education Minister’s endorsement represents an early but significant development in what promises to be a closely watched political process.