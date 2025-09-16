Education Minister Demands Swift Justice After Students Torch Technical Institute

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has issued a 14-day ultimatum for disciplinary action against students who torched facilities at Bolgatanga Technical Institute during violent protests that destroyed the school’s library and housemaster’s office in August.

The minister’s stern directive comes as the Mahama administration signals zero tolerance for student indiscipline across Ghana’s educational institutions, marking a decisive shift in handling campus unrest that has plagued technical schools nationwide.

The violent disturbances erupted in the early hours of Friday, August 15, 2025, when aggrieved students vandalized property in protest against the suspension of five colleagues, leaving six students injured and extensive property destroyed by fire.

The riots began around 1:00 am and continued into the early morning hours, resulting in the destruction of the school’s library and Senior Housemaster’s office. Emergency responders deployed both offensive and defensive firefighting tactics, bringing the flames under control by 1:46 am and achieving full extinguishment by 1:56 am.

The Upper East Regional Security Council subsequently ordered the indefinite closure of the institution, disrupting academic activities for hundreds of students and highlighting the severe consequences of campus violence.

During his recent visit to the institution, Minister Iddrisu emphasized that discipline forms the foundation of educational success, warning that when discipline breaks down, academic progress collapses entirely.

The minister issued a clear directive to the school’s principal, requiring submission of a comprehensive investigation report to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service within seven days, followed by implementation of disciplinary measures within an additional seven-day period.

Iddrisu stressed that the administration would not tolerate students taking the law into their own hands, emphasizing that discipline remains central to character building, which constitutes a core responsibility for educators beyond traditional literacy and numeracy instruction.

The minister assured teachers of complete state support in maintaining institutional discipline, declaring that President Mahama and his ministers maintain full confidence in educational leadership across the country.

Haruna Iddrisu, a former Minority Leader in Parliament who was designated to lead the Education Ministry in President Mahama’s administration, used the incident to illustrate broader consequences of indiscipline within educational institutions.

Rather than voluntarily promising new infrastructure improvements, the minister noted that the school now finds itself “holding a calabash begging” for basic facilities after destroying their own property through reckless behavior.

The minister referenced a “carrot and stick” approach to institutional management, emphasizing that rewards should only accompany behavior worthy of emulation, while destructive actions must face appropriate consequences through both institutional and Ghana Education Service disciplinary procedures.

The incident occurs as the Education Ministry prepares to invest approximately one billion Ghana cedis from the Ghana Education Trust Fund in expanded infrastructure to address the double-track system, making the destruction of existing facilities particularly troubling for authorities.

The violence at Bolgatanga Technical Institute represents part of a troubling trend affecting technical schools across Ghana, prompting the ministry to adopt stricter disciplinary measures to prevent similar incidents from undermining educational progress.

The administration’s hardline stance reflects broader concerns about maintaining order within Ghana’s educational system, where student unrest can rapidly escalate into property destruction and academic disruption affecting entire communities.

The disciplinary crisis comes as Minister Iddrisu has been emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening foundational learning through improved educational outcomes, making campus violence particularly counterproductive to national educational goals.

Educational stakeholders view the minister’s firm response as necessary deterrence against future incidents, while ensuring that academic institutions maintain environments conducive to learning and professional development.

The 14-day deadline represents unprecedented urgency in addressing campus violence, signaling the Mahama administration’s determination to restore discipline and respect for educational institutions across the country.

School authorities must now balance accountability measures with rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that disciplinary actions serve both justice and educational purposes for affected students and the broader school community.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges facing Ghana’s technical education sector, where infrastructure limitations and disciplinary issues can quickly undermine efforts to provide quality vocational training for the country’s youth development needs.

Success in implementing swift disciplinary action will likely influence similar cases across Ghana’s educational system, establishing precedents for handling student unrest while maintaining institutional integrity and academic progress.