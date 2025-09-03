Education Director Calls for GES Promotion Reform

A senior education official in Ghana’s Upper West Region has urged the government to overhaul the Ghana Education Service promotion system, citing concerns that junior officers advance ahead of more experienced seniors, creating widespread frustration within the teaching profession.

Ametus Tug-uu, District Director of Education for Wa West, made the appeal during a ceremony where Member of Parliament Peter Lanchene Toobu donated 10,000 exercise books to local schools. The educational leader warned that the current advancement structure undermines teacher morale and productivity across the service.

“In resetting Ghana, I plead with the President and the Minister of Education to look at the promotion structure in GES,” Tug-uu stated. “If this system is streamlined, it will encourage and motivate teachers to work harder.”

The director’s comments highlight ongoing concerns about human resource management within Ghana’s educational system, where promotion irregularities have reportedly affected teacher motivation and retention rates in rural districts.

During the donation ceremony, Tug-uu praised MP Toobu’s continued support for education in the district, noting that previous interventions included furniture and learning materials that significantly improved classroom conditions. The director acknowledged that learning resources remain critically inadequate across his jurisdiction.

“Learning materials within my Directorate are not anything to write home about. We don’t have them, just to put it simply,” he explained, crediting the MP’s efforts with helping normalize the situation.

MP Toobu used the occasion to challenge young people in his constituency to prioritize education and preparation over assumptions about youth advantage. The lawmaker emphasized that future success depends on readiness rather than age.

“The future does not belong to the youth by default,” Toobu told the gathering of students, teachers, and community members. “It belongs to those who prepare, those who work hard, and those who discipline themselves to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to lead.”

The exercise book distribution represents part of broader efforts to address educational resource gaps in Ghana’s northern regions, where infrastructure and material shortages continue to challenge academic achievement. The Wa West District has benefited from multiple interventions aimed at improving learning environments and student outcomes.

Education reform advocates have long called for comprehensive reviews of GES policies, particularly regarding career progression and resource allocation. The promotion system concerns raised by Tug-uu reflect broader discussions about public service management and professional development opportunities for educators.

The donation ceremony took place in the presence of the NDC Constituency Chairman and local education officials, underscoring community involvement in addressing educational challenges. Community leaders described the event as a significant milestone in supporting district-level education initiatives.

Ghana’s education sector continues to grapple with resource constraints, infrastructure needs, and human resource management issues as the country pursues educational development goals. The government has previously announced various reform initiatives aimed at improving educational quality and teacher welfare across the nation’s public schools.