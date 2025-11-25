EdTech Fellowship Graduates Reach Over 74,000 Ghanaian Learners

Twelve Ghanaian owned educational technology startups have completed a six month acceleration programme, collectively reaching 74,060 learners and 1,152 educators nationwide through the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship.

The second cohort of the programme, implemented by Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa), concluded with a Demo Day where participants presented advancements in their solutions and highlighted their impact on Ghana’s education landscape. Through the fellowship, founders received targeted mentorship, strategic business development support and access to a network of industry experts and investors. This support enabled the startups to refine their products, enhance scalability and develop both online and offline technology enabled solutions addressing Ghana’s education challenges.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication, innovation and resilience demonstrated by each of the twelve companies in this second cohort,” said Angela Ankomah Duho, Senior Programmes Manager at MEST Africa. “Their commitment to leveraging technology to improve educational outcomes is truly inspiring. This programme is designed not just to build businesses but also build a sustainable and impactful EdTech ecosystem in Ghana, and this cohort has exemplified that mission.”

The event attracted key stakeholders from government, education and investment sectors, underscoring the fellowship’s alignment with Ghana’s ambition to build a digitally skilled, future ready workforce. The cohort’s achievements were marked by significant progress in technical innovation and sustainable growth. The fellows’ solutions made notable strides in product refinement, user experience improvements and feature expansion to address the evolving needs of learners and educators.

This progress enabled substantial market growth, increasing the penetration of EdTech tools across schools and institutions nationwide. The 2025 cohort placed strong emphasis on impact and long term sustainability, optimizing business models under expert guidance to broaden their reach and scale their offerings effectively. A major outcome of the fellowship has been development of strategic partnerships that are strengthening collaboration within the EdTech ecosystem and fostering an enabling environment for innovation.

Among the success stories, Jesi AI redesigned its platform to include focus breaks, instant feedback and features to reduce cognitive overload, making learning smoother and more effective. Currently, 651 teachers use Jesi AI to efficiently generate lesson notes, saving time and improving classroom delivery. The platform aims to onboard learners next, extending its impact across Ghana.

Launched in Ghana in 2024 as a partnership with MEST Africa, the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship aims to strengthen the country’s EdTech landscape and expand access to inclusive, relevant education through affordable, technology enabled learning. The programme supports young people, including learners with disabilities, those in refugee or displaced communities and those in marginalized areas, by providing access to locally developed tools that respond to Ghana’s education challenges.

Beyond Ghana, the fellowship is being implemented in 11 other African countries. MEST Africa will run the programme’s third cohort in 2026, with applications closing on January 30, 2026. Selected ventures will begin the programme in early April 2026, gaining access to equity free grant funding of $60,000, tailored market research, skills development, mentorship and market access opportunities.

Established in 2008 as the nonprofit arm of Meltwater, the Meltwater Foundation supports job creation and economic growth in Africa through software entrepreneurship. Headquartered in Accra, MEST provides intensive, full time tech entrepreneurship training to emerging talent across more than 22 African countries, alongside early stage investment in promising ventures. Through its expanded platform, MESTx, the foundation delivers digital skills training and acceleration programmes across the continent. To date, the foundation has trained more than 2,000 entrepreneurs and invested in over 90 startups, contributing to innovation, job creation and the development of Africa’s next generation of tech leaders.

The Mastercard Foundation is one of the world’s largest charitable organizations. It works with visionary partners to advance education and financial inclusion, enabling young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the foundation operates independently with headquarters in Toronto and offices in Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar and Addis Ababa.

The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship was launched in 2019 through the Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning. The fellowship aims to support more than 250 EdTech companies and reach at least 1.8 million young people by 2025.