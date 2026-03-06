Edem: Ewe “Juju” Label Misreads a Culture Built on Accountability

Ghanaian rapper Edem has pushed back against widespread misconceptions about the Ewe people, arguing that practices often dismissed as black magic are rooted in a deep cultural philosophy of personal accountability, consequence, and moral discipline and he says the same cultural pride that shapes his identity also makes the Volta Region one of Ghana’s most underrated tourism destinations.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, the musician born Denning Edem Hotor said Ewe cultural traditions are fundamentally concerned with morality and karma rather than the supernatural associations frequently projected onto them. “We are just culturally anchored in beliefs and karma and the repercussions of the actions that one will get after a crime,” he said, adding that parents within Ewe homes instil accountability and family reputation as core values from childhood.

On the Nogokpo Shrine, one of the most discussed symbols of spiritual justice in the Volta Region, Edem offered a straightforward explanation of its traditional function: it is a mechanism for deterring theft and encouraging voluntary confession and restitution. He noted that accused individuals are given time to return stolen property before any consequences are believed to take effect. Edem was careful to add that his own background is Christian and that he speaks from cultural observation rather than personal practice.

He extended his defence of the region to its natural assets, describing the Volta Region as one of the most accessible and genuinely hospitable destinations for travellers from Accra and southern Ghana. He pointed to the cleanliness of its water bodies and beaches, its mountainous scenery, and improving road networks as underappreciated assets. He also referenced the government’s sod-cutting for what is expected to be the longest bridge in the country, a project he said will open the region further to tourism and economic development.

“One of the things we are missing from the Volta Region is that over the years, through comedies, movies and perceptions, people have not experienced how warm the Volta people are,” he said. “They are warm and friendly.”

The interview comes at a moment of unexpected professional renewal for the artist, whose song “Over Again,” released approximately 12 years ago, has resurged in popularity. Edem said the experience has reinforced his belief that quality in music production pays dividends long after release, even when the rewards are not immediate.