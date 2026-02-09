Edem Classic Hit Resurfaces After 12 Years to Dominate Charts and Social Media

Twelve years after it first swept across Ghana’s airwaves, Edem’s classic hit Over Again has staged an extraordinary comeback, re-emerging as one of the most dominant songs in the country and capturing the attention of a new generation of listeners.

Over Again is currently charting in the Top 100 on Spotify, while also recording strong performances across other major streaming platforms. The song is currently charting in Spotify’s Top 100 and posting strong numbers across major streaming platforms, marking an unexpected but decisive comeback.

The resurgence has been driven largely by social media, where the song has gone viral on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms. Gen Z creators and millennials are using the track to soundtrack emotionally driven content, ranging from short skits to deeply personal storytelling videos.

The song has become the soundtrack for emotionally driven content, with Generation Z creators and millennials using the record to narrate stories of love, betrayal, heartbreak and personal healing. From short skits to raw, personal storytelling videos, the song has evolved into a cultural reference point for shared emotional experiences. The trend has escalated rapidly, attracting top tier influencers and high profile digital creators whose participation has amplified the song’s reach nationwide and pushed it deeper into mainstream conversation.

Speaking on the song’s resurgence, Edem expressed excitement about its renewed impact. “When I created Over Again, I knew the impact it had. I knew how strong the song was back then,” he said. “Seeing it connect again after all these years, especially with a new generation, is very exciting”. The rapper encouraged his fan base, popularly known as the Go-Getters, to continue engaging with the song and sharing their personal stories through it.

At the core of Over Again is a storyline that remains strikingly relatable. The song explores betrayal among friends, romantic relationships disrupted by close acquaintances, and the emotional aftermath of loving and losing. These themes have resonated strongly in today’s digital storytelling culture, with users relating the lyrics to real life experiences that remain painfully relevant.

As a result, the song is now widely used to narrate scenarios such as losing a partner to a friend, coping with heartbreak after emotional investment, and rebuilding strength after betrayal. Interestingly, some creators have also flipped the narrative, positioning themselves as the other person and using the song to explore accountability, growth and redemption.

The renewed success of Over Again highlights a broader shift in music consumption. In the digital era, a song’s lifespan is no longer confined to its release period. Social media and streaming platforms have created a level playing field where timeless music can resurface, cross generational boundaries, and regain commercial and cultural relevance.

With Over Again back in the charts, trending across social media and dominating national conversations, Edem’s classic serves as a clear reminder that great music does not expire. Twelve years later, Over Again is not just back, it is leading the moment.