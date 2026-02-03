Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence to Share Grandchild

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, children of Hollywood comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, have announced they are expecting their first child together, marking a joyful milestone for both entertainment families.

The couple shared the baby news in a joint Instagram post on Monday, February 2, 2026, nearly eight months after they married in a private ceremony. The announcement featured a black and white photograph showing Eric Murphy, 36, resting his head on Jasmin Lawrence’s baby bump while the expectant mother, 30, smiled lovingly at her husband.

Additional images in the post captured Jasmin wearing an elegant off the shoulder white gown while gently cradling her baby bump in maternity style portraits. The couple captioned the slideshow with gratitude, writing thank you Jesus for the greatest gift, accompanied by three red heart emojis.

Martin Lawrence responded enthusiastically to the announcement, taking to Instagram to express his excitement at becoming a grandfather for the first time. The 60 year old comedian wrote that his heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of his first grandchild.

Lawrence stated that watching his daughter and son in law begin their journey into parenthood means everything to him. He emphasized that family is everything and this moment is nothing less than a blessing from God, welcoming the next generation.

This will be the fourth grandchild for Eddie Murphy, who is already grandfather to two girls. His daughter Bria Murphy, who has been married to Michael Xavier since 2022, revealed in November 2025 that she is also pregnant with her first child. The new cousins will be close in age and will join Bria’s nieces Evie and Zuri, daughters of her brother Myles Murphy.

Eddie Murphy has previously expressed his relaxed approach to the idea of Eric and Jasmin becoming parents. Speaking to E! News at the November premiere of the Netflix documentary Being Eddie, the 64 year old actor stated he is never pushing them, noting that it is a beautiful blessing and whenever it happens, it happens.

The Beverly Hills Cop star disclosed details about his son’s wedding during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 29, 2025. Eddie revealed that Eric and Jasmin had tied the knot about two weeks prior in a small church ceremony rather than a lavish wedding.

Murphy explained that the newlyweds opted for just the two of them and the preacher, having a quiet little thing at the church. The Hollywood icon continued by suggesting they might have a big party or something in the future to celebrate with extended family and friends.

The intimate ceremony meant that neither Eddie nor Martin had to pay for an elaborate wedding, which had been an ongoing joke between the two stars. Both actors had previously joked about which of them should pick up the tab for the big day during various interviews.

Eric proposed to Jasmin in November 2024 after over three years of dating. The couple revealed their engagement via Instagram, posting footage of the proposal moment. The clip, soundtracked by Eric Benet’s romantic hit Spend My Life With You, showed Eric and Jasmin entering a room decorated with candles, roses and flower petals.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2021, when Jasmin posted a photo posing alongside Eric on his birthday. She captioned the post by expressing her blessing to know him, love him, and have him by her side.

Eric has followed his father into the entertainment industry, recently working on the Beverly Hills Cop film series. In a July 2024 Instagram post, Eric explained that he performed Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) work for his father, a process where dialogue is re recorded in a studio to enhance audio quality or match lip movements.

Fans celebrated the couple in the Instagram comments section. One follower wrote that having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as grandparents is life, highlighting the unique family connection between two of Hollywood’s most successful comedy franchises.

Eddie Murphy is father to ten children from various relationships. He shares Eric with ex Paulette McNeely, five children including Bria and Myles with former wife Nicole Murphy, Christian with ex Tamara Hood, Angel with ex Mel B, and two children with current wife Paige Butcher.

Martin Lawrence has three daughters, Jasmin being the eldest from his relationship with former partner Patricia Southall. The comedian also has daughters Iyanna and Amara from his marriage to Shamicka Gibbs.

Neither Jasmin nor Eric shared additional details such as the baby’s sex or due date in their announcement. Representatives for Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have not yet commented publicly on the pregnancy news.