Ed Sheeran’s ‘Play’ Hits the Pitch as Spotify and FC Barcelona Launch Latest El Clásico Jersey Takeover

For the seventh edition of Spotify and FC Barcelona’s artist jersey series, a new name takes center stage: Ed Sheeran. When Barça faces Real Madrid on October 26 for El Clásico, they’ll do so with the title of Sheeran’s new album, Play, on their chests, making him the first male solo pop artist to front the iconic Blaugrana kit.

https://youtu.be/23iBEX4Wn48?si=ML2U1r7ndU04zL_f

This takeover continues Spotify’s tradition of swapping our logo for that of a featured artist in one of football’s most-watched matches. Previous editions have spotlighted global icons including Rosalía, Coldplay, Drake, The Rolling Stones, and Travis Scott.

A collaboration rooted in creativity and community

Ed Sheeran’s Play is his eighth studio album, a project inspired by joy, cultural exchange, and the connective power of music. Those themes mirror Barça’s global reach and expressive style of play, with both artist and club anchored in creativity and a commitment to community.

“We’re excited to bring a true fan of the game into an El Clásico moment,” said Marc Hazan, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Marketing, Spotify. “Ed’s genuine love of football and being one of the world’s biggest artists made it natural to put Play on the front of the Barça jersey.”

“Seeing Play on the Barça shirt is something I’m proud of,” said Ed. “I’m a big fan of football and FC Barcelona, and I love that we get to merge the worlds of music and football in such a fun way.”

Beyond the jersey: A global moment

The partnership goes beyond the pitch. On October 23, the jersey will appear in eFootball, marking the first time Spotify and Barça’s takeover has extended into gaming, with an aim of reaching millions of players worldwide.

The launch is also paired with a capsule collection, including a 2004/2005-inspired retro jersey, which is a nod to when Sheeran first began recording, and just 1,899 limited-edition kits, referencing the club’s founding year. The collection drops October 15 at 10 a.m. CEST in Barça Official Stores and online.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will wear the special-edition jersey, with FC Barcelona Femení debuting it on October 19 in their Liga F match against Granada.

If that’s not enough, FC Barcelona will share a special-edition matchday playlist curated by Ed.

Music and football, on and off the field

With more than 92 million monthly listeners and 14 songs in our Billions Club, Ed is one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify. His music already soundtracks Barça’s dressing room, and now it headlines their biggest match.

“Ed’s songs have been part of our playlist for a long time,” said striker Robert Lewandowski. “Seeing his new album on the shirt feels really special.”

Since the launch of the Spotify × FC Barcelona partnership, fans have streamed more than 182 million plays of Barça matchday playlists, connecting music and sport in new ways. The jersey takeovers, now a hallmark of El Clásico, continue to bring that vision to life and unite fan communities across the globe.

To learn more about our partnership, be sure to visit the FC Barcelona hub on Spotify