Ed Sheeran Credits Fatherhood for Transforming His Health and Fitness Lifestyle

Singer Ed Sheeran attributes his lifestyle transformation to becoming a father, stating parenthood encouraged him to make good decisions after living unhealthily throughout his twenties. The 34 year old artist shared details of his fitness journey in an interview with Men’s Health UK published December 19, 2025, revealing he lost 14 kilograms over five years.

Sheeran described a pivotal moment when his eldest daughter Lyra woke him from sleep just 20 minutes after he consumed wine with his best friend. The experience prompted reflection on responsible parenting and motivated changes to his alcohol consumption and overall wellness approach.

The Shape of You singer told the publication he identifies as a pizza eating, beer guzzling smoker at heart but acknowledged that lifestyle does not align with parenting responsibilities in his thirties. He emphasized the necessity of making good decisions while balancing family duties and professional demands.

Sheeran lived what he characterized as a pretty unhealthy life from ages 20 to 30, a period during which he consistently felt physically and mentally unwell. According to the interview, wellness directly mirrors mental health and influences daily functioning and self perception.

The British artist welcomed daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn in 2020 following their December 2018 marriage. The couple’s second child Jupiter arrived in 2022, expanding the family and reinforcing Sheeran’s commitment to maintaining physical fitness for active parenting.

Rapper Stormzy served as a catalyst for Sheeran’s enhanced fitness focus. Witnessing Stormzy perform 100 press ups before stage performances in 2021 inspired Sheeran to intensify his training regimen and adopt more structured workout routines during touring periods.

Sheeran’s fitness evolution began before the COVID 19 pandemic when he installed a cross trainer in his basement. The equipment enabled him to answer emails while exercising, combining productivity with physical activity during two hour sessions that established foundational fitness habits.

Reformer Pilates became central to his current workout routine during his 2025 world tour. The low impact exercise allows Sheeran to maintain activity levels while preserving energy needed for stage performances, particularly after demanding concert schedules.

Trainer Matt Kendrick has worked with Sheeran since early 2025, implementing German Body Composition training methods combining upper and lower body exercises with minimal rest periods. The approach drove metabolic response while helping Sheeran add lean muscle mass alongside weight reduction.

The singer completed his first 10 kilometer run during pandemic restrictions despite never previously running more than one kilometer. Progressive distance building contributed to improved cardiovascular fitness and mental wellbeing during extended periods of limited social interaction.

Sheeran maintains moderate alcohol consumption rather than complete abstinence, enjoying red wine and quality meals while avoiding daily indulgence. The balanced approach allows enjoyment of preferred foods and beverages while supporting fitness objectives and family responsibilities.

His latest album Play released in September 2025 following one of music’s most commercially successful tours. The demanding performance schedule required sustained physical stamina and mental focus that his improved fitness regimen directly supported.

Sheeran initially worried about appearing on Men’s Health UK cover, questioning whether his transformation might conflict with his relatable everyman image. He ultimately embraced the opportunity to demonstrate that parents can adopt healthier routines without extreme measures.

The artist does not own a mobile phone, relying exclusively on email for communication. This technology choice influenced his early fitness approach by creating opportunities to exercise while managing the substantial correspondence volume required for his career.

Sheeran has achieved 14 UK number one singles and nine UK number one albums throughout his career. His commercial success includes songs The A Team, Lego House, Sing and Don’t, establishing him among Britain’s most successful contemporary recording artists.

The full Men’s Health UK interview appears in the January February 2026 issue available from December 23, 2025. The feature includes detailed workout routines and nutritional strategies Sheeran employs while maintaining his touring schedule and family commitments.