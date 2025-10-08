Ecuador Arrests Five After Attack on Noboa

Ecuadorian authorities have arrested five people following what officials describe as an assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during a visit to Cañar province Tuesday. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano reported that approximately 500 people surrounded the president’s vehicle, throwing rocks and allegedly firing shots as his convoy traveled to an event in southern Ecuador.

Police later discovered bullet marks on the exterior of Noboa’s car, though the president remained unharmed, according to Manzano. The minister filed an official criminal complaint alleging an assassination attempt, and those detained will face terrorism and attempted murder charges under Ecuador’s legal framework.

The incident marks the second attack on a presidential convoy in recent weeks. In September, approximately 350 people ambushed a motorcade carrying Noboa and diplomats in Imbabura province, using fireworks, Molotov cocktails, and rocks against the vehicles. That earlier attack occurred during protests over the government’s controversial economic policies.

CONAIE, Ecuador’s national Indigenous federation leading the protests, strongly rejected accusations that their members orchestrated violence, alleging instead that demonstrators faced arbitrary detention and orchestrated repression. The organization has maintained that the diesel subsidy elimination will devastate millions of families and peasant production while making basic necessities more expensive.

The unrest stems from Noboa’s September 13 decision to eliminate decades old diesel subsidies, causing fuel prices to jump from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon overnight. The government defended the measure as necessary to address fiscal deficits and redirect funds toward social programs, but the move sparked immediate backlash from Indigenous communities and transportation sectors.

CONAIE announced an immediate and indefinite national strike on September 18, calling the subsidy removal a violation of human rights that would disproportionately harm Ecuador’s most vulnerable populations. Road blockades and confrontations with security forces have continued since then, paralyzing parts of the country and straining an already fragile political situation.

Nearly 100 people have been detained since protests began, and at least one civilian died during clashes with police, raising concerns about the government’s response to dissent. Human rights organizations have documented what they describe as heavy repression against demonstrators exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

President Noboa declared a 60 day state of emergency in 10 provinces on October 6 in response to escalating Indigenous led protests, though Ecuador’s Constitutional Court struck down a similar order just days earlier. The legal back and forth has created uncertainty about the government’s authority to deploy military forces for crowd control.

The confrontation between Noboa’s administration and CONAIE echoes Ecuador’s turbulent political history. Indigenous movements have successfully pressured or ousted multiple presidents through mass mobilization over the past two decades, demonstrating their considerable organizing power. CONAIE President Marlon Vargas has threatened to mobilize supporters to Quito if demands aren’t met, including reversing the diesel decision and reducing value added tax from 15 to 12 percent.

Ecuador’s economy has struggled with significant challenges in recent years, including high debt levels and limited fiscal flexibility. The government argues that subsidy removal represents necessary austerity to stabilize public finances, while critics contend it places unfair burdens on working families and Indigenous communities already facing economic hardship.

The alleged assassination attempt raises serious questions about Ecuador’s political stability and the potential for violence to escalate further. If confirmed, it would represent an extraordinary breakdown in democratic norms and could provoke additional security measures that might intensify tensions with protest movements.

Reuters reported it couldn’t independently verify whether bullets were actually fired at the presidential vehicle, highlighting the challenge of confirming facts amid conflicting accounts from government officials and protest leaders. The investigation continues, with authorities examining evidence and witness statements to determine exactly what transpired.

The situation places Noboa in a precarious position politically. Elected in 2023 at age 35 as Ecuador’s youngest president, he campaigned on promises to restore security and economic stability. The fuel subsidy controversy has instead deepened polarization and sparked the most serious challenge to his administration since taking office.

International observers are watching Ecuador’s crisis closely, concerned that prolonged instability could undermine democratic institutions or trigger humanitarian concerns. The country’s location and regional connections mean that sustained turmoil could have broader implications for South American stability.