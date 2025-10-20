Ecozoil Champions Safety on Volta Lake As It Donates Life Jackets

Ecozoil Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has taken a bold step toward enhancing safety on the Volta Lake with the donation of life jackets and educational materials to schoolchildren and residents of communities affected by the recent boat disaster that claimed 16 lives.

The donation, which came off at Kete Krachi in the Oti Region on Friday, October 17, 2025, formed part of the company’s broader commitment to promoting water transport safety and environmental sustainability under its Volta Lake Transport Safety Project (VLTSP).

Led by the National Coordinator of the Project, Madam Yaa Ofriwaa, the Ecozoil delegation paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional Minister, Hon. John Kwadwo Gyapong, to discuss strategies for improving safety on the Volta Lake and strengthening collaboration between the company and government agencies.

Madam Ofriwaa explained that the Water Transport Safety Project, initially implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Transport in 2021, was designed to ensure safe travel on the lake, maintain cleaner water banks, and protect the lives and livelihoods of residents along the Volta Lake.

“Our passion to promote safety remains strong. We came here to sympathise with the affected families, distribute life jackets, especially to children and educate them on the importance of using them whenever they cross the lake. We are also appealing to government to reintroduce the project because it’s a public good. These communities deserve protection and sustainable livelihoods,” she said.

She further noted that the absence of the project in recent years has led to increased sanitation challenges and waterborne diseases around the lake.

According to her, accident and sanitation incidents reduced significantly when the project was active, highlighting its positive impact on community safety and public health.

Earlier, welcoming the team, the Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong commended Ecozoil for its swift intervention and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance water transport safety and environmental management in the region.

“The system must be properly controlled and managed,” the Minister stated.

“Transport on the lake should be as organised as transport on land. With over 22 per cent of our landmark covered by water, a well-coordinated system can make the Volta Lake a safer, more vibrant hub for commerce and tourism,” he added.

Ecozoil’s donation and renewed call for partnership come at a crucial time, as communities along the Volta Lake continue to grapple with recurring accidents linked to overloading, lack of safety equipment, and inadequate enforcement of transport regulations.

The company reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to collaborating with government and other stakeholders to revive the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project, ensuring that every life on the lake is protected.