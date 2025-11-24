ECOWAS Workshop Advances Human Security Index Integration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has concluded a three-day technical workshop in Lagos, Nigeria, focused on integrating the ECOWAS Human Security Index (EHSI) into the region’s Peace and Security Architecture (APSA). The meeting, held from 17 to 19 November 2025, was organised by the Early Warning Directorate of the Commission.

The workshop brought together representatives from ECOWAS institutions, specialised agencies, and strategic partners, including the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), and Afrobarometer, a pan-African research network.

Participants examined the conceptual, methodological, and institutional dimensions of the EHSI, reflecting on how its indicators and risk measurement tools can strengthen early warning systems, guide preventive diplomacy, and support decision-making at the highest political level, particularly within the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council.

The meeting reaffirmed human security as a central pillar of ECOWAS Vision 2050, stressing the need for tools that measure vulnerability, build resilience, and promote human-centered governance. Delegates also explored how the EHSI can be integrated into the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN), political and security reporting, and national and regional prevention mechanisms.

A practical roadmap for integration was validated, with discussions highlighting the importance of institutional roles, data governance, and sustainability. Clear procedures, harmonised standards, and robust data ecosystems were identified as essential for the credibility of the index.

“The EHSI is far more than a technical tool. It is a strategic instrument for foresight, resilience, and a human-centered approach to security, in line with the aspirations of ECOWAS Vision 2050,” said Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Acting Director of Early Warning at the ECOWAS Commission.

Dr. Onwuka outlined the next steps, including refining the methodology, strengthening collaboration with national statistical institutions, improving data-sharing mechanisms, and enhancing institutional coordination. She stressed that success would depend on sustaining the momentum generated in Lagos and ensuring the EHSI becomes a credible and authoritative tool for understanding human security in West Africa.

Speaking on behalf of ECOWAS Vice-President Mrs. Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, Dr. Onwuka expressed gratitude to participants for their contributions, which she said reinforce the foundations of the EHSI and support its integration into the regional peace and security framework.