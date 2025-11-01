ECOWAS Vice-President Leads High-Level Mission To Senegal To Advance National Early Warning Center

Dakar, Senegal — In a strategic push to enhance regional peace and security, H.E. Ms Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, conducted a high-level advocacy mission to Senegal from October 28–30, 2025. The mission centered on accelerating the establishment of Senegal’s National Early Warning and Response Center, a key component of ECOWAS’s regional conflict prevention framework.

During her visit, Ms. TCHINTCHIBIDJA held successive meetings with top Senegalese officials: H.E. Mr. Cheikh NIANG, Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs, and Senegalese Abroad (October 28); General Birame DIOP, Minister of the Armed Forces (October 29); and H.E. Mr. Ousmane SONKO, Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal (October 30).

These engagements form part of ECOWAS’s broader effort to decentralize its Regional Early Warning and Response Mechanism, following the adoption of the Supplementary Act by the Heads of State and Government in July 2014. The initiative aims to bolster member states’ capacity for crisis anticipation, prevention, and management.

Ms. TCHINTCHIBIDJA highlighted the achievements of ECOWARN, the regional platform for conflict monitoring and human security, which is already operational in most ECOWAS countries. Senegal remains one of four member states yet to fully implement the system.

Underscoring ECOWAS’s people-centered approach, the Vice-President stressed the importance of placing citizens at the core of the mechanism, reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to supporting Senegal through the final stages of the Center’s launch and operational readiness.

Prime Minister SONKO welcomed the initiative, describing the Center as a vital instrument for safeguarding communities across Senegal and the region. He expressed the government’s readiness to expedite its establishment and proposed a formal inauguration in the first quarter of 2026—a milestone that would mark a significant advance in regional security cooperation.