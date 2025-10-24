ECOWAS: Validation Workshop For Second Submarine Cable Held In Liberia

Experts from the Member States involved in the second submarine cable project, along with their technical and financial partners, they are meet from the 22nd to the 24th of October 2025 in Monrovia, Liberia, to review and approve the feasibility study report on the installation of a second submarine cable in Cape Verde, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea-Bissau.

This project aims to strengthen the digital development of the countries concerned by providing an international connectivity infrastructure capable of supporting networks, improving Cabo Verde’s integration with the rest of the West African region, and promoting the implementation of regional projects such as regional roaming. It will also increase the international capacity available in the ECOWAS region, support the growth of the internet and related applications, while ensuring the redundancy and security of international connectivity.

This meeting is organised by the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), in collaboration with the Directorate of Digital Economy and Postal Services.

The proceedings were opened on 22 October 2025 by Mr S. Mohammed MASSA-LEY, Deputy Minister of Posts and Telecommunications in charge of Technical Services of the Republic of Liberia, in the presence of Mr Kebba FYE, Interim Director of the PPDU, Mr Bénédict ROBERTS, Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Liberia, and Dr Nathaniel WALKER, Political Adviser to the ECOWAS Permanent Representation to the Republic of Liberia.