ECOWAS Validates Gender Equality Index For Clean Energy SMEs

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), in partnership with the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), has concluded a landmark regional workshop in Cotonou to validate the Gender Equality Index (GEI) for clean energy businesses.

The two-day meeting, held from November 27–28, brought together representatives from ECOWAS Member States, gender and energy experts, women’s associations, private-sector actors, and development partners. The GEI, tailored to the clean energy sector with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is designed to measure and advance gender inclusion across the industry.

Speaking on behalf of ECREEE’s Acting Executive Director, Mr. Gibson Obasi, Program Officer Mr. Guei Guillaume F. Kouhie reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to embedding gender equality in regional energy initiatives. He described the GEI as a practical tool to promote inclusive and equitable energy development.

IDRC representative Mr. Flaubert Mbiekop emphasized the importance of research-based frameworks in achieving just energy transitions, noting that the GEI will help policymakers and businesses address gender disparities in the clean energy value chain.

Opening the workshop on behalf of Benin’s Minister of Energy, Water, and Mines, Mr. Todeman Assan stressed the need for financing mechanisms to support SMEs, particularly women-led enterprises, as vital to ensuring a sustainable energy transition.

Participants validated three key outputs:

– Evaluation Framework based on the GEI methodology

– Evaluation Study Report analyzing gender inclusion in clean energy SMEs

– Regional Recommendations and Action Plan for GEI implementation across ECOWAS states

The adoption of the GEI framework marks a milestone in West Africa’s efforts to reduce gender gaps in energy access, enhance women’s participation in clean energy value chains, and strengthen leadership roles for women in energy decision-making. ECREEE and its partners pledged continued collaboration with Member States to advance an inclusive and sustainable energy future for the region.