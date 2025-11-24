ECOWAS Validates 2025 Community Annual Performance Report

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (SPME), has concluded a two-day technical validation meeting on the 2025 Community Annual Performance Report (APR) in Abuja, Nigeria. The sessions were held from 20 to 21 November 2025.

The meeting brought together SPME focal points from ECOWAS institutions, departments, and agencies to review the draft report. Participants examined its technical content, assessed coherence and consistency, and finalized its structure and presentation to ensure institutional alignment.

Discussions also addressed challenges encountered during the reporting process, with recommendations refined to ensure they are actionable and clearly articulated in the final document.

The main objective of the meeting was to validate the 2025 Community APR for submission to ECOWAS Management. Once adopted, the report will be presented to the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) for consideration.

The key outcome is a reviewed and validated 2025 Community APR, now ready for Management’s approval.