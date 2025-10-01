ECOWAS To Host Trade, Investment Forum And Exhibition

The Director of Trade at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Com-

mission, Kolawole Sofola, expressed his conviction that the Regional Organisation’s trade and investment forum and exhibition (ECOTIFE) will help to promote trade, attract investment, stimulate economic growth, strengthen regional integration, and generate employment opportunities for West African citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Oumar Alieu Touray, and the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the said Commission, Ms Massandjé Touré-Litsé, on Thursday, 25th of September 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, at the opening of the planning committee meeting for this event, Mr Sofola said that ECOTIFE will bring together stakeholders from the public and private sectors, development partners, and regional institutions to explore concrete strategies for advancing trade and investment in ECOWAS Member States.

Through dialogue, exhibitions, and networking activities, ECOTIFE, which will be held from the 7th to the 16th of November 2025 at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, will showcase the economic potential of the community and create an environment conducive to sustainable development and regional integration, he said.

He invited participants at the meeting to formulate relevant recommendations to contribute to the exceptional planning, coordination, and preparation of ECOTIFE, which is part of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Participants included representatives from several departments of the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to ECOWAS, ministries and agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and resource persons.

Over two days, they will refine the roadmap and allocate responsibilities for organising ECOTIFE, finalise the central theme and strategic areas of action for the event, which will be aligned with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and regional priorities.

Participants will also finalise the programme, the format of the sessions, and the expected outcomes of ECOTIFE, identify and mobilise the participation of ECOWAS member states, private sector actors, development partners, and international organisations, and define the responsibilities of ECOWAS institutions, national focal points, and technical partners.

ECOTIFE, it should be noted, aims to promote the trade and investment potential of ECOWAS member states, improve regional trade facilitation, reduce barriers, and promote smoother cross-border trade.

The event also plans to examine innovative financing mechanisms to support regional integration and development, and to serve as a platform for networking and collaboration among government officials, investors, business leaders, trade, industry, and logistics professionals, financial institutions, and development partners.

The Forum will feature roundtable discussions on regional trade, investment, and economic integration. Topics will include regional integration and trade facilitation, investment and sustainable financing opportunities, innovative solutions for trade, sustainable development, and public-private partnerships.

The exhibition will showcase the products and services of ECOWAS member states, with a fashion show organised with designers and models to highlight the dynamism of West African design.

The ECOWAS Trade and Investment Forum and Exhibition (ECOTIFE) will be organised in collaboration with the Lagos International Trade Fair 2025.

A joint press conference was held on Thursday, the 25th of September 2025, in Lagos, by Lagos.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the ECOWAS Commission, represented by its Director of Trade, Kolawole Sofola.

This was an opportunity for the Vice-President of the Chamber and Chairman of the LCCI Trade.

Promotion Council, Prince Abimbola Olashore, to highlight the collaboration with ECOWAS for the commemoration of its 50th anniversary during the Fair.

For him, this commemoration in Nigeria, Africa’s largest consumer market, should raise the profile of the regional organisation and strengthen its leadership in promoting intra-African trade.