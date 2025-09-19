ECOWAS Tackles Skills Crisis Through Gambian TVET Workshop

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission launched a critical institutional capacity-building initiative in Banjul targeting the region’s alarming youth unemployment crisis, where 21.9% of young people remain jobless despite economic growth across member states.

The three-day national training workshop on strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) stakeholder capacities concluded September 18, representing ECOWAS’s latest strategic intervention under the Regional TVET Strategy for Skills and Employability Improvement (ETSSIE) framework.

With over 40% of West and Central Africa’s population under age 15, the workshop addresses unprecedented demographic pressure requiring immediate skills development solutions to prevent social instability and economic stagnation across the fifteen-member regional bloc.

Aisha Usman of the ECOWAS Commission emphasized the competitive imperative facing regional economies, stating technical skills represent essential foundations for development in rapidly evolving global markets. Her remarks underscored growing recognition that traditional educational approaches fail to meet contemporary labor market demands.

Mucktarr M.Y. Dabo, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Technical Affairs at Gambia’s Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, positioned TVET as a national priority requiring enhanced partnerships between government, private sector, and educational institutions. The workshop brought together member state representatives, development partners, and field experts to validate comprehensive action plans addressing quality improvements and market alignment.

The Gambian workshop follows similar ECOWAS initiatives across the region, with Togo hosting comparable capacity-building exercises in November 2024 and Nigeria serving as the regional model with over 750 secondary and post-secondary TVET institutions.

Industry analysts suggest the timing reflects urgent recognition that more than one in five young Africans currently lacks employment, educational enrollment, or skills training opportunities, creating substantial risks for community development and national economic growth trajectories.

The ETSSIE framework emphasizes governance improvements, public-private partnership development, and innovative pedagogical approaches designed to align technical education with evolving labor market requirements. Participating stakeholders developed targeted action plans addressing institutional strengthening, curriculum modernization, and industry integration mechanisms.

Regional demographic trends show West Africa’s youth population will continue expanding significantly over the next decade, creating either tremendous economic opportunity through skilled workforce development or potential social crisis if employment creation fails to match population growth rates.

The workshop’s focus on institutional capacity building reflects lessons learned from previous TVET initiatives across ECOWAS member states, where implementation challenges often stemmed from inadequate organizational frameworks rather than funding constraints or technical knowledge gaps.

Gambia’s selection as workshop host demonstrates the country’s strategic positioning within regional skills development initiatives, building on existing National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) frameworks established through previous UNESCO partnerships and validation processes.

Stakeholders identified entrepreneurship promotion, industry immersion programs, and regional qualification harmonization as critical success factors for transforming TVET systems across member states. The comprehensive approach addresses both immediate employment challenges and long-term economic competitiveness requirements.

The initiative aligns with broader continental frameworks including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation, where skilled workforce development represents essential prerequisites for manufacturing value addition and services sector expansion across participating economies.

ECOWAS estimates successful TVET system transformation could reduce regional youth unemployment by up to 30% within five years while enhancing industrial productivity and innovation capacity across member states. The ambitious targets require sustained political commitment and coordinated implementation across multiple institutional levels.

The workshop outcomes will inform upcoming regional policy harmonization discussions scheduled for early 2026, where education ministers will consider standardized qualification frameworks and cross-border recognition mechanisms designed to enhance labor mobility and skills transferability.

Success in addressing the region’s skills crisis could position ECOWAS as a global model for youth empowerment through technical education, potentially attracting increased development partner investment and private sector engagement in emerging African economies.