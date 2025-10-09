ECOWAS Supports Ghana In Establishing Competition, Consumer Protection Framework

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Regional Competition Authority (ERCA), has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Member States in strengthening national frameworks for competition and consumer protection.

This commitment was underscored during a courtesy visit by an eleven-member ERCA delegation to Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, on 9th September 2025 in Accra. The visit formed part of ERCA’s ongoing regional engagement with governments to advance the implementation of fair-market policies and promote equitable trade practices in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

The engagement focused on strengthening collaboration between the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry to support Ghana’s efforts in developing and implementing a comprehensive Competition and Consumer Protection Law.

Discussions also centred on regional cooperation mechanisms to address cross-border trade issues, promote market efficiency, and ensure that consumers and businesses benefit from fair and transparent market practices. The initiative aligns with ECOWAS’ broader goal of fostering an integrated and competitive regional market that advances economic growth and protects consumer welfare across West Africa.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority, Dr. Simeon Konan Koffi, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to providing technical and institutional support to Member States in the formulation and implementation of competition and consumer protection policies.

He noted that effective competition frameworks are essential for attracting investment, improving market efficiency, and safeguarding consumer welfare. Dr. Koffi commended Ghana’s efforts to establish a national competition authority and expressed confidence that the initiative would contribute to the realisation of a fair, transparent, and inclusive regional market.

In her statement, the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority, Dr. Juliette Twumasi-Anokye, reaffirmed ERCA’s commitment to assisting Member States in fulfilling their obligations under Article 3 of Supplementary Act A/SA.3/12/21, which calls for the adoption of national competition legislation and the establishment of independent authorities.

She emphasised that strong and coordinated competition frameworks are critical to addressing cross-border trade challenges and ensuring a level playing field across the region. “The growing dynamism of markets, driven by digital transformation and the presence of multinational corporations, requires robust mechanisms to safeguard consumers and promote fair business practices,” Dr. Twumasi-Anokye noted.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, commended the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority for its continued efforts in strengthening competition regulation and promoting market fairness across the sub-region.

She expressed Ghana’s readiness to collaborate closely with ERCA and other ECOWAS institutions in developing policies that promote equitable trade and protect consumers. “The proposed Competition and Consumer Protection Law represents a significant step in our trade agenda to enhance competitiveness and ensure that both businesses and consumers benefit from fair market practices,” Hon. Ofosu-Adjare stated.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to deepen collaboration aimed at creating a transparent, competitive, and investor-friendly business environment across the ECOWAS region. The discussions further underscored the shared vision of ECOWAS and its Member States to strengthen economic integration, enhance consumer welfare, and promote inclusive growth in line with the objectives of ECOWAS Vision 2050.