ECOWAS Strengthens Support For Blind Students In Thiès

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, Her Excellency Mrs. Zelma Nobre Fassinou, has led a two-day working visit to the National Institute for the Education and Training of Young Blind Persons (INEFJA) in Thiès, aimed at boosting institutional support through financial assistance from the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

The visit, held from November 27–28, forms part of a broader programme to improve learning conditions for visually impaired students. INEFJA currently accommodates 160 boarding students but faces shortages in educational materials and food supplies.

Discussions during the sessions, which included administrative authorities and the ECOWAS Club of Université Iba Der Thiam de Thiès, focused on leveraging WAHO’s support to create a more enabling training environment. Plans were also made to commemorate ECOWAS’s 50th Anniversary in collaboration with local partners, highlighting the organisation’s role in community development.

Stakeholders emphasized the importance of supporting vulnerable learners, particularly in the context of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee, to enhance education and social inclusion. The support programme involves multiple partners, including government agencies, NGOs, educators, parents, and community leaders known as “Bajenu Gox.”

Mrs. Fassinou reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening human capital and promoting well-being, stressing that education and social support remain central to the organisation’s agenda.