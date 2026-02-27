ECOWAS sharpens its conflict radar with Lomé field monitors retreat

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened its annual retreat for field monitors of the ECOWAS Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) in Lomé, Togo, from February 25 to 27, 2026, placing fresh emphasis on data credibility and ethical reporting as the region confronts an intensifying wave of security threats.

The three-day gathering, organised by the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, brought together field monitors deployed across all 12 member states to review data collection methods, upgrade analytical skills, and close persistent gaps between early warning signals and timely preventive action.

ECOWAS Vice President H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja set the tone for the retreat, citing climate change, violent extremism, governance deficits, and transnational organised crime as the four compounding threats making the ECOWARN system more critical than ever. She called on field monitors to uphold professionalism and integrity as non-negotiable standards, framing their work as foundational to the ECOWAS Vision 2050 peace and security architecture.

Acting Director of the Early Warning Directorate, Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, underscored the strategic weight the Commission attaches to grassroots intelligence, describing field monitors as the bloc’s “eyes and ears on the ground.” She noted that the quality and timeliness of monitor reports directly shape the preventive decisions taken at the highest levels of the Commission and among its international partners.

The Lomé retreat introduced focused sessions on two analytical tools that represent a technical upgrade for the ECOWARN system: the Human Security Analysis Framework and the Conflict Risk and Human Security Assessment. Participants also worked through enhanced data verification methodologies and ethical reporting standards designed to strengthen the credibility of information flowing into the Commission’s Situation Room in Abuja.

A recurring challenge confronting the ECOWARN system is bridging the gap between identifying a threat and triggering a timely response, a problem the Lomé retreat directly addressed through both technical training and stronger reporting protocols.

ECOWARN, established in 2005, operates across five thematic sectors: crime and criminality, security and violent extremism, governance and human rights, health, and the environment. Its field reporters provide the real-time qualitative intelligence that underpins ECOWAS conflict prevention and peacekeeping decisions.