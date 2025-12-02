ECOWAS Reviews Five Years of Peace Architecture Programme

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Peace Fund concluded a two-day workshop assessing five years of implementation under the African Peace and Security Architecture support programme at Zuma Rock Resort in Niger State, Nigeria.

The workshop held from November 27 to 28, 2025, brought together participants to evaluate achievements, document lessons learned, and prepare for transition to a new governance and security initiative launching in January 2026.

ECOWAS and other Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RM) alongside the African Union Commission (AUC) successfully implemented the fourth generation of the Support Programme to the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA-SP). The European Union (EU) sponsored the programme through the AUC, allocating 2.89 million Euros to ECOWAS for the 2020 to 2025 period.

The APSA SP covers multiple regional organizations including the AUC, East African Community (EAC), Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), ECOWAS, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Southern African Development Community (SADC), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), North African Regional Capability (NARC), and Maghreb Arab Union (MAU).

Implementation achievements from 2020 to 2025 included improved conflict cycle management, particularly through enhanced Early Warning Systems. The programme strengthened coordination and inclusive stakeholder engagement involving ECOWAS, the AUC, RECs, RMs, and the EU. Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), youth, and children participated notably in programme activities.

Workshop participants reached significant milestones in assessing programme implementation over the past five years. They conducted comprehensive analysis of programme performance, evaluating achievements against strategic objectives and identifying key factors that shaped outcomes. The assessment process highlighted strengths that drove progress alongside challenges that emerged during implementation.

The gathering resulted in clear synthesis of lessons learned from the fourth generation programme, capturing best practices and priority areas for improvement. These insights will directly inform design and execution of the successor initiative, the Governance, Peace and Security (GPS) Support Programme.

The GPS Support Programme will kick off in January 2026, ensuring continuity and strengthened impact. Programme designers aim to deliver more effective responses to emerging peace and security needs across the continent based on documented experiences from the previous phase.

ECOWAS transformed from a Secretariat into a Commission in 2007. The Commission comprises a President assisted by a Vice President, five Commissioners, and an Auditor-General of ECOWAS Institutions. These experienced bureaucrats provide leadership in the organization’s strategic direction.

The organization finances its budget essentially through revenue collected via Community tax. The Community levy stands at 0.5 percent of the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of goods imported from non-ECOWAS countries.

Current ECOWAS member states include Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal, and Togo. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger officially withdrew from ECOWAS on January 29, 2025.

Heads of State and Government of fifteen West African countries established ECOWAS when they signed the treaty on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, Nigeria. The original signatories included Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal, and Togo. Cabo Verde joined the union in 1977, while Mauritania withdrew in December 2000.

The organization’s stated mission promotes economic integration across the region. Considered one of the pillars of the African Economic Community, ECOWAS was established to foster collective self-sufficiency for member states. As a trading union, the organization aims to create a single, large trading bloc through economic cooperation.

The area under ECOWAS jurisdiction has a combined gross domestic product of 734.8 billion dollars. Integrated economic activities revolve around industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial issues, and social and cultural matters.

ECOWAS implements critical and strategic programmes designed to deepen cohesion and progressively eliminate identified barriers to full integration. The organization’s vision moves from an ECOWAS of States to an ECOWAS of the People with the goal of achieving peace and prosperity for all by 2050. An estimated 300 million citizens comprise the community.

The workshop outcomes position ECOWAS and partner organizations to build on documented successes while addressing identified weaknesses as they transition to the GPS Support Programme. The structured evaluation process provides a foundation for enhanced peace and security programming across West Africa and the broader African continent.