ECOWAS Reviews Digital Government Framework in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission convened a validation workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, on November 25 to finalize a draft Regional E-Government Strategy representing a significant step in West Africa’s digital transformation efforts.

Senior officials, digital economy experts and representatives from ministries, regulatory bodies and institutions across all ECOWAS member states gathered to review the strategic direction, governance arrangements and implementation roadmap for a unified, citizen centered regional e-government framework. The workshop was organized in collaboration with the World Bank and Sense Strategy under the West Africa Regional Digital Integration Programme (WARDIP).

Mrs Folake Olagunju, Acting Director of Digital Economy and Post for the ECOWAS Commission, welcomed participants and underscored the initiative’s strategic importance. She explained that the draft strategy draws from ECOWAS’ broader development frameworks including Vision 2050, the Community Strategic Framework covering 2023 through 2027, and the Digital Sector Development Strategy spanning 2024 through 2029.

The proposed framework aligns with continental and global instruments such as the African Union (AU) Digital Transformation Strategy 2030, the AU Data Policy Framework, and the United Nations (UN) Global Digital Compact (GDC). Olagunju noted that extensive diagnostics validated on August 25 confirmed member states’ shared commitment to a transformative, inclusive and interoperable regional approach to digital governance.

Sierra Leone currently chairs the ECOWAS Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Expert Group. Mrs Aminata Omaru Thollay, Deputy Director at Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Communication, Technology and Innovation, delivered goodwill remarks on behalf of the delegation. She characterized the workshop as a historic moment while reaffirming the importance of collective ownership in driving regional digital progress.

Thollay emphasized that a regional approach represents more than just beneficial policy, describing it as essential for the region’s advancement. She argued that only coordinated action can transform isolated pockets of progress into a coherent pathway for digital advancement across West Africa.

Workshop participants engaged in detailed discussions examining the strategy’s proposed pillars. Deliberations also focused on guiding principles including regional coherence with national flexibility, citizen centered development, trust, resilience and sustainability.

The ECOWAS Commission acknowledged contributions from member states, regional partners and Sense Strategy, the consulting firm providing technical expertise and collaboration support throughout the strategy development process.

Workshop outcomes will inform the final version of the Regional E-Government Strategy before presentation for adoption through ECOWAS decision making structures. The initiative aims to establish standardized digital governance practices across the 15 member states while maintaining flexibility for national implementation contexts.

Digital transformation initiatives across West Africa have accelerated in recent years as governments seek to improve service delivery, enhance transparency and expand citizen access to government services. The regional strategy seeks to harmonize these efforts while preventing fragmented approaches that could limit interoperability between national systems.

ECOWAS member states include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. The regional bloc has prioritized digital integration as a key component of economic development and regional cooperation objectives.