ECOWAS Rejects Trump Claims on Christian Persecution in Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has described recent allegations by United States (US) President Donald Trump that terrorist attacks in Nigeria were targeted at Christians as “false and dangerous,” expressing solidarity with the region’s most populous country.

In a statement made available to Xinhua news agency on Wednesday in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, the ECOWAS Commission emphasized that violence perpetrated by terrorist groups does not discriminate based on gender, religion, ethnicity, or age. The regional body said perpetrators target innocent civilians of all religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians, and adherents to other faiths.

“ECOWAS calls on the United Nations (UN) and all partners to support member states in their fight against these groups and to treat as false any claims that these terrorist groups target one group, or that there is a genocide of one religious group in the region,” the West African bloc stated. The response follows posts by President Trump on social media over the weekend alleging that thousands of Christians are being killed in Nigeria by radical Islamists.

While strongly rejecting the “false and dangerous claims that seek to deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion in the region,” ECOWAS urged the world to stand by countries in the region in their fight against terrorism that targets all communities. The organization expressed its intention to draw attention of partners and the international community to the growing level of violence perpetrated by terrorist groups in some countries in the region, including Nigeria.

The controversy began on Friday, November 1, 2025, when President Trump posted on Truth Social claiming that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” and that “radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.” He subsequently declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), a designation the US government gives to countries seen as responsible for severe violations of religious freedom.

On Saturday, November 2, Trump escalated his rhetoric by threatening military action, stating he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare for possible strikes. “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns a blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” the president wrote on social media.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swiftly rejected the characterization on Saturday, saying it does not reflect the national reality. “Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so,” Tinubu said in a social media statement. The president, a Muslim from southern Nigeria married to a Christian pastor, added that Nigeria opposes religious persecution and has constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar reinforced this position at a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday, holding up a document titled “Nigeria’s Constitutional Commitment to Religious Freedom and Rule of Law.” He stated that it is impossible for religious persecution to be supported by the government of Nigeria at any level.

Security experts and analysts have challenged Trump’s characterization of violence in Nigeria as targeting only Christians. Bulama Bukarti, a Nigerian human rights advocate specializing in security and development, told Cable News Network (CNN) that the claims “reflect a dangerous oversimplification of Nigeria’s complex security crisis” and “distort the reality on the ground.”

According to analysts, attacks in Nigeria have varying motives, including religiously motivated violence targeting both Christians and Muslims, clashes between farmers and herders over dwindling resources, communal rivalries, secessionist groups, and ethnic clashes. They note that the majority of victims of armed groups like Boko Haram are Muslims in Nigeria’s Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur.

Nigeria’s population of approximately 230 million is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims. The country has long faced insecurity from various fronts, including the Boko Haram extremist group, which seeks to establish its radical interpretation of Islamic law and has also targeted Muslims it deems not sufficiently adherent to their ideology.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to protecting citizens of all religions. “The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion,” Ebienfa said in a statement on Saturday. “Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength.”

Trump’s claims echo assertions that have gained traction among right-wing and Christian evangelical circles in recent months. US Senator Ted Cruz, a Trump ally, blamed Nigerian officials for what he called “Christian massacres” and introduced in September the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, aimed at holding officials who allegedly facilitate jihadist violence accountable.

The CPC designation marks a reversal from 2023, when then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken lifted the label that had been in place since 2020. Observers saw the 2023 decision as a way to improve ties between the countries ahead of Blinken’s visit to Nigeria. The 2020 designation, which did not single out attacks on Christians, cited systematic violations of religious freedom.

Representative Riley Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, has been tasked by Trump to lead an investigation into the alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria. According to Moore’s office, more than 7,000 Christians have allegedly been killed in Nigeria in 2025 alone, an average of 35 per day, with hundreds more kidnapped, tortured, or displaced by extremist groups.

However, claims that Christians are being disproportionately targeted by extremists in Nigeria are not supported by available data, according to security analysts. Both Muslims and Christians have suffered horrific killings this year, with attacks on markets, bus stops, and refugee camps disproportionately harming Muslims in predominantly Muslim states where radical groups operate.

ECOWAS maintains that addressing terrorism in the region requires international support and cooperation, not rhetoric that risks fueling extremist propaganda and undermining local efforts to build peace. The regional body continues to work with member states to combat terrorist groups operating across West Africa, including Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other armed factions.