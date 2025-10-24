ECOWAS Recognizes The Gambia’s Pioneering Role In Advancing Social Protection

The ECOWAS Commission has commended the Government of The Gambia for its leadership in hosting the Gambia International Social Protection Conference, held from October 20th to 22nd, 2025, in Banjul, The Gambia. The Commission praised the initiative as a milestone in advancing inclusive and adaptive social protection systems across West Africa.

In a statement delivered by the ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian & Social Affairs, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, during the opening ceremony, she lauded The Gambia’s commitment to fostering regional dialogue and innovation, noting that the conference “sets a benchmark for inclusive policy development and intergovernmental cooperation in the ECOWAS region.”

Organized by the National Social Protection Agency (NSPA), under the Office H. E Vice President of The Gambia – Muhammed B. S Jallow – the conference convened policymakers, development partners, civil society organizations, and international experts under the theme “Building Inclusive and Adaptive Social Protection Systems for Sustainable Development.” The event served as a dynamic platform for strategic collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The conference highlighted the launch of the Gambia Social Protection Strategy 2025–2030; Panel discussions on youth employment, gender equity, and disability inclusion; Commitments from regional governments to harmonize social protection policies; and interactive workshops on digital cash transfers and data systems.

The Vice President of The Gambia was represented by Dr. Habibatou Drammeh, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, alongside representatives from the United Nations, World Bank, and African Development Bank, who also delivered keynote addresses emphasizing the urgency of strengthening social safety nets in the face of global economic challenges and climate-related shocks.