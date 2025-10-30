ECOWAS Reaffirms Support For Transitional Justice In The Gambia

Abuja, Nigeria — October 27, 2025 — The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has reiterated the Commission’s steadfast commitment to advancing Transitional Justice initiatives in The Gambia and across ECOWAS Member States. This assurance was delivered during a courtesy visit by a delegation from The Gambia’s Ministry of Justice to the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation comprised Ms. Ide Persson, Special Adviser on Transitional Justice to The Gambia’s Minister of Justice; Mr. Abdoulie Hydara, Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Chancery at The Gambia High Commission in Nigeria; and Mr. Abdurrahman Maitama Yusuf, Director of Public Prosecutions. The team briefed Dr. Touray on current efforts and future plans for implementing Transitional Justice in The Gambia.

Dr. Touray pledged ECOWAS’ continued technical and political support for the effective execution of the Transitional Justice process, including the recommendations of the Special Tribunal. He emphasized the regional significance of Transitional Justice, stating:

“ECOWAS remains deeply committed to transitional justice because of its importance not only for The Gambia but for the entire region. We will continue to work hard to ensure Member States appreciate their role in consolidating peace, democracy, and good governance.”

He also stressed the importance of national ownership, urging Gambian authorities to lead the process and allocate domestic resources to demonstrate commitment. Dr. Touray noted that visible local engagement would encourage international support:

“The Gambian government needs to demonstrate its commitment to the outside world. We all know they are committed, but the outside world may not know. For internal processes, the government should foot the bill. ECOWAS can assist in engaging the international community, but the initiative must be led by The Gambia.”

Ms. Persson expressed gratitude for ECOWAS’ unwavering support and shared updates on the Transitional Justice Program. She highlighted that the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) has approved 263 recommendations, including 44 focused on criminal accountability:

“We are currently embarking on our very ambitious Transitional Justice Program. The TRRC has approved a total of 263 recommendations, with 44 aimed at criminal liability and prosecutions. We are grateful to ECOWAS for standing firm with The Gambia and supporting the Heads of State’s decision last December.”

The Gambia’s Transitional Justice framework encompasses truth-seeking, reparations, and the establishment of a Special Criminal Tribunal to address alleged crimes committed between 1994 and 2017 under former President Yahya Jammeh.