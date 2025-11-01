ECOWAS Reaffirms Support For Ethiopia’s Peace And Development Efforts

Abuja, Nigeria – 30 October 2025– The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has pledged continued support to the Government of Ethiopia in its pursuit of peace, stability, and development across the Horn of Africa. He emphasized that inter-regional cooperation is essential to tackling transnational challenges and advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision of “The Africa We Want.”

Dr. Touray made these remarks during a courtesy visit by H.E. Ambassador Legesse Geremew Haile, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Nigeria, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting provided a platform for both leaders to exchange views on regional political and security developments. Dr. Touray underscored the importance of sustained peace in all African subregions as a cornerstone for continental integration, growth, and prosperity.

Commending Ethiopia’s progress, Dr. Touray lauded the successful completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), describing it as a transformative project for energy access and regional development. He also acknowledged Ethiopia’s improved debt situation as a testament to sound policy and governance.

“I congratulate the Government of Ethiopia on the GERD’s inauguration. It’s a milestone for energy generation and regional advancement. The country’s strides in debt management reflect the power of peace, security, and visionary leadership,” Dr. Touray stated.

He further welcomed Ethiopia’s commitment to dialogue with riparian states, noting that such engagement is vital for peaceful coexistence. “ECOWAS stands ready to support Ethiopia’s efforts to foster constructive dialogue and regional harmony,” he added.

Ambassador Haile, in his remarks, highlighted Ethiopia’s initiatives to consolidate peace, enhance regional cooperation, and drive socio-economic progress. He reiterated Ethiopia’s openness to dialogue with neighboring countries regarding the GERD and stressed the importance of solidarity among African regional bodies.

“The GERD is a monumental achievement for Ethiopians, with a capacity of 5,500 MW. It will benefit over 16 million citizens and improve power supply across borders. Ethiopia remains committed to addressing riparian concerns through dialogue for the greater good of the region,” Ambassador Haile affirmed.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen collaboration between ECOWAS and Ethiopia in key areas, including peace and security, governance, and regional integration.