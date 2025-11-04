ECOWAS Reaffirms Commitment To One Health On World One Health Day

On World One Health Day, the Regional Center for Surveillance and Disease Control, speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Regional One Health Secretariat, proudly reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the health of people, animals, and ecosystems across West Africa.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Regional Center for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC), the Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC), the Directorate of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and our valued partners, the region has made remarkable strides. Key milestones include:

– Technical validation of the One Health Strategic Plan and Governance Manual

– Activation of the Regional One Health Coordination Mechanism

– Execution of multi-level simulation exercises

– Enhanced risk communication and leadership development

– Design of interoperable digital surveillance platforms

These accomplishments lay a strong foundation for the rollout of the ECOWAS Regional One Health Strategic Plan 2025–2029, which is built around six core pillars: Coordination, Surveillance and Laboratory Systems, Preparedness and Response, Workforce Development, Research, and Advocacy for Sustainability.

Yet, challenges persist. Zoonotic outbreaks, fragmented surveillance systems, limited data sharing, and sectoral silos highlight the urgent need for a more integrated and harmonized regional approach.

Our Call to Action

To consolidate progress and accelerate impact, ECOWAS urges all stakeholders to:

1. Strengthen political will and secure sustainable funding for One Health initiatives at both national and regional levels

2. Fully implement the Regional One Health Strategic Plan 2025–2029 and its Governance Manual

3. Deploy interoperable surveillance systems and harmonize indicators, protocols, MOUs, and data flows

4. Expand multisectoral training and cross-border simulation exercises

5. Promote collaborative research and transparent data sharing to guide evidence-based policies

6. Foster public–private partnerships and international cooperation to scale sustainable One Health solutions

Through unified, inclusive, and forward-looking action, ECOWAS and its Member States will continue to safeguard lives, ensure food security, build resilience to climate change, and drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Happy One Health Day 2025!

Regional One Health Secretariat, ECOWAS