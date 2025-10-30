ECOWAS Rallies Regional Leaders In Dakar To Strengthen Child Protection Across West Africa

Dakar, Senegal – October 24, 2025** — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs (DHSA), hosted two pivotal high-level meetings in Dakar from October 20 to 24, aimed at accelerating collective efforts to safeguard children throughout the region.

The week-long engagements convened child protection directors from ECOWAS Member States, alongside representatives from United Nations agencies and civil society organizations. Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation and fast-tracked the implementation of shared child protection goals.

The first session focused on evaluating progress under the ECOWAS Strategic Framework for Child Protection, originally adopted in 2017. The second, held in collaboration with the Regional Working Group for Child Protection (Groupe Régional de Protection de l’Enfant – GRPE), culminated in the endorsement of the Joint ECOWAS-GRPE Operational Plan for 2026 — a roadmap for harmonized child protection programming across West Africa.

Mr. Olatunde Olayemi, speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized that child protection remains a top strategic and political priority. He spotlighted key initiatives, including the ECOWAS Child Policy (2019–2030), regional action plans addressing child labor and trafficking, and the rollout of the ECOWAS Child Rights Information Management System (ECRIMS) — a tool designed to enhance data-driven decision-making and accountability.

Representatives from UNICEF, ENDA Jeunesse Action, IOM, Plan International, SSI-WA, Terre des Hommes, and SOS Children’s Villages praised ECOWAS for maintaining a robust platform for regional coordination. They also acknowledged ongoing challenges such as insecurity, displacement, harmful cultural practices, and economic hardship that continue to threaten children’s well-being.

The meetings concluded with a unified call to action. Member States and partners are committed to key priorities for 2026, including:

– Boosting national budget allocations for child protection

– Standardizing data reporting through ECRIMS

– Promoting inclusive child participation

– Aligning national policies with regional instruments

– Enhancing cross-border collaboration

– Implementing the Joint ECOWAS-GRPE Operational Plan

Participants underscored the need for sustained political commitment, increased resource mobilization, and deeper collaboration among governments, civil society, and international partners — all to ensure that every child in West Africa grows up safe, protected, and empowered to thrive.