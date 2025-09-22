ECOWAS Pushes Enhanced Trade Scheme Implementation

Member states commit to strengthening duty-free movement of regional goods through improved certification systems

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified efforts to strengthen the implementation of its Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) following a regional assessment meeting that highlighted persistent barriers to intra-regional commerce.

National Committees for Community Origin Recognition (NCCOR) from member states met in Accra from September 9-12, 2025, to evaluate the scheme’s effectiveness and develop strategies for improving trade in made-in-ECOWAS goods.

ETLS serves as the community’s principal instrument for duty-free cross-border movement of regional goods, with NCCOR committees functioning as national organs responsible for managing the scheme’s implementation across member states.

Director of Customs Union and Taxation Salifou Tiemtore, representing ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Massandje Toure-Litse, emphasized NCCOR’s crucial role in ensuring goods from member states circulate freely without customs duties and equivalent taxes.

The four-day meeting addressed evaluation of new community rules of origin, discussion of challenges hindering free movement of community goods, certification procedures, and formulation of strategies to enhance regional trade facilitation.

Tiemtore stressed that effective ETLS implementation remains central to the community’s industrial development aspirations and economic competitiveness within the existing strong regional market framework.

Member states committed to undertaking continuous ETLS training and sensitization programs targeting stakeholders, including small and medium enterprises, while incorporating the scheme into basic customs officer training to enhance understanding of community preferential tariff treatment.

The meeting concluded with requests for the ECOWAS Commission to accelerate implementation of the community electronic certificate of origin system across member states to reduce origin-related fraud and improve communication between focal points.

ECOWAS has already begun implementing digital certification systems, with the electronic certificate of origin launched in November 2024 to streamline cross-border trade and boost economic integration across the region. The system aims to combat fraudulent practices while facilitating legitimate trade.

The ETLS has undergone significant transformation since its 1979 implementation, initially covering only agricultural products, handicrafts, and craft products before expanding to include manufactured goods meeting specific origin requirements.

Current challenges include non-tariff barriers, inadequate stakeholder awareness, and inconsistent implementation across member states, despite the scheme’s legal framework requiring duty-free treatment for qualifying community goods.

The scheme requires goods to be accompanied by certificates of origin and ECOWAS Export Declaration forms, with exemptions for goods valued below five hundred dollars, though documentation requirements remain complex for many traders.

Member states requested upgrades to the ETLS website and portal to enhance user experience and improve communication between national focal points, indicating recognition of digital infrastructure’s importance for modern trade facilitation.

The push for enhanced implementation comes as ECOWAS seeks to maximize benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area, which represents potential four trillion dollar trade opportunities requiring effective regional integration mechanisms.

Trade liberalization efforts face ongoing challenges including bureaucratic obstacles, varying national implementation standards, and limited private sector awareness of available benefits under the preferential trading arrangement.

The Accra meeting represents continued efforts to address systematic barriers that have historically limited the scheme’s impact on intra-regional trade, despite its legal mandate to eliminate tariffs and non-tariff barriers among member states.

ECOWAS officials emphasize that industrial development and economic competitiveness depend on effective trade facilitation mechanisms, positioning ETLS as fundamental infrastructure for regional economic integration and development.

Whether enhanced implementation efforts will significantly improve intra-regional trade flows remains to be seen, but member state commitments to training, sensitization, and digital system adoption suggest renewed focus on overcoming historical implementation challenges.