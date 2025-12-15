ECOWAS Presidents Endorse Mahama for African Union Chairmanship in 2027

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Presidents have unanimously endorsed President John Dramani Mahama as West Africa’s sole candidate for African Union (AU) Chairperson in 2027 at the 68th ECOWAS Heads of State Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, December 15, 2025.

The endorsement confirms Mahama as the region’s official contender when the AU chairmanship rotates to West Africa in 2027. Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the decision through social media, stating that the presidents endorsed the earlier resolution by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers had unanimously selected Mahama during their 95th Ordinary Session on Thursday, December 12, 2025.

ECOWAS President Omar Alieu Touray expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to lead the African Union, citing his experience and competence. The selection reflects Ghana’s status as an important member state that contributes significantly to ECOWAS’ international standing. The regional bloc aims to strengthen West African representation in major regional and international organizations through this strategic endorsement.

Mahama conveyed his appreciation to fellow heads of state and assured them he would meet continental expectations. Ablakwa congratulated the president, describing the endorsement as decisive support that clears all hurdles for Ghana’s leader. The minister emphasized that Ghana continues to make Africa proud through such diplomatic achievements.

The African Union chairmanship rotates among different regions of the continent. Southern Africa currently holds the position through Angolan President João Gonçalves Lourenço, who was elected in February 2025. West Africa’s turn comes in 2027, and all AU member states will vote to select the chairperson, requiring a two-thirds majority for victory.

The early selection by ECOWAS increases the likelihood that West African states will coordinate their votes at the continental level. This strategic move strengthens Mahama’s profile within the African Union ahead of the official election in 2027. Previous holders of the position include Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, who was elected at the 37th AU Assembly session.

Ghana’s endorsement represents a significant diplomatic boost for the nation and positions Mahama as the AU Chairperson in waiting. The unanimous support from both the Council of Ministers and the Authority of Heads of State demonstrates regional confidence in Ghana’s leadership capacity on the continental stage.