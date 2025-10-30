ECOWAS President Welcomes European Parliament Delegation To Abuja For Strategic Dialogue

Abuja, Nigeria — On October 27, 2025, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, hosted a high-level delegation from the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. The visit marked a significant moment in EU–ECOWAS relations, reinforcing shared commitments to regional stability, integration, and development.

The delegation was led by Mr. Gautier Mignot, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, and included prominent members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs: Mr. David McAllister (Germany, Chair), Mr. Sebastião Bugalho (Portugal), Mr. Christophe Gomart (France), Ms. Marta Temido (Portugal), Mr. Sebastian Tynkkynen (Finland), and Ms. Željana Zovko (Croatia).

Discussions centered on the political landscape in West Africa, peace and security initiatives, regional integration efforts, and the evolving partnership between ECOWAS and the European Union. Mr. McAllister praised ECOWAS for its leadership and achievements over the past 50 years, noting that the visit offered valuable insights into the organization’s mandate and strategic priorities.

“We are pleased to be here at ECOWAS,” said Mr. McAllister. “This visit allows us to better understand the region’s developments and ECOWAS’s role in shaping them. As the organization marks its 50th anniversary, we are keen to learn about its progress, challenges, and future direction—particularly in relation to Vision 2050 and the next phase of EU–ECOWAS cooperation.”

Dr. Touray welcomed the delegation with appreciation and reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to deepening its strategic alliance with the European Union. He highlighted the Commission’s milestones in advancing democracy, peace, and economic integration across the region.

“We are grateful for the EU’s enduring support and remain committed to this vital partnership,” Dr. Touray stated. “As we celebrate ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary, we take pride in our achievements—from enabling free movement and business across member states to fostering a common market and regional trade. ECOWAS stands as a model for regional economic communities in Africa.”

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration in pursuit of peace, security, and sustainable development throughout West Africa.