ECOWAS Prepares For Launch Of SIGMAT Transit System With Technical Meeting In Monrovia

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened a high-level technical meeting in Monrovia, Liberia, bringing together Customs ICT and transit experts from Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia. This strategic gathering sets the stage for the official launch of the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT), scheduled for 30–31 October 2025.

The two-day meeting aims to finalize operational arrangements for the deployment of SIGMAT—a regionally developed digital platform designed to streamline the electronic exchange of transit data between Customs administrations. By enhancing the security and integrity of goods in transit, SIGMAT will help safeguard government revenue and promote efficient, cross-border trade across West Africa.

The official launch ceremony on 31 October will be attended by the Heads of Customs Administrations from the three participating Member States, alongside representatives from the ECOWAS Commission and key development partners.

Welcoming delegates to the meeting, Mr. Gabriel M. Kromah, Senior Officer at the Liberia Revenue Authority’s Management Information Division (MISD/ASYCUDA), praised the collaborative efforts of Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia in advancing SIGMAT connectivity.

In her opening address, H.E. Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Commission Resident Representative in Liberia, emphasized the significance of SIGMAT’s rollout as a transformative step toward digitalizing trade processes in the region. She highlighted the platform’s potential to improve customs operations, reduce transit delays, and enhance the competitiveness of West Africa’s trade corridors.

“The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to automating all transit corridors across the region through SIGMAT,” Ambassador Nkrumah stated. “This initiative will not only facilitate trade but also strengthen the economic prospects of our Member States.”

The deployment of SIGMAT between Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and Liberia represents a major milestone in ECOWAS’ broader agenda to foster regional integration and enable seamless trade through digital interconnectivity.